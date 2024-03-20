Housekeeping staff
As a Housekeeping staff, you are the person in charge of keeping our buildings & apartments clean and tidy.
Allihoop was started in 2020 as a Coliving company that helps people who are starting something new to feel right at home. We do this by creating living spaces that bring us together.
Allihoop is an Antler backed startup that has enjoyed rapid growth across Stockholm. We are inclusive. We believe that when it comes to taking care of other humans, diversity drives innovation. So we're building a culture where difference is valued. We believe that if we can make people that are changing life or city - or both! - to grow new roots fast, then our cities will become better places. We believe that each one of us has more to give to the world if they feel taken care of and supported by the people around them.
Key responsibilities include:
• Clean, stock and supply designated facility areas (dusting, sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, cleaning ceiling vents, restroom cleaning etc).
• Carry out deep cleansing tasks and special projects.
• Notify management of occurring deficiencies or needs for repairs.
• Follow all health and safety regulations.
• Consistently offer professional, friendly, and engaging service.
• Ensures housekeeping departmental standards are followed.
• Maintains inventory of necessary supplies.
Who we are looking for:
• Previous experience (preferably in a hotel).
• Good communication (company language is English).
• The ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
• Good time management skills.
• Knowledge of cleaning chemicals and supplies
• Integrity.
What we are offering
• Full-time job opportunity.
