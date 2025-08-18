Housekeeping Crew (Extra) @ Comfort Hotel Kista
2025-08-18
We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
We are Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected service, but the service we give is great. We like things easy. As in easy on the wallet, easy access, easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel Kista will prove that budget doesn't have to be boring. The common areas are designed to offer space and comfort - all in an urban setting. We want entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, guests and locals to spend time with us.
The hotel is located in Kista business area, close to Kistamässan and Kista Galleria. We have 194 rooms, 3 conference rooms, gym, breakfast, laundromat, podcast studio and a Barception.
As Housekeeping Crew at Comfort Hotel Kista you work with delivering an extraordinary experience for guests that are staying at the hotel. We want you to create that WOW factor in our rooms and other common areas at the hotel. You are considered a responsible person who takes action when the stakes are high. You're spreading joy and warmth around you, and your laughter is contagious. So is your energy.You are a responsible person and take ownership of your tasks to achieve the best results.
Preliminary start of the job is mid September.
Does this feel like a perfect match? Do not hesitate, go ahead and send your application! There is also opportunities to get a permanent contract if there is a mutual feeling of the perfect match! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
