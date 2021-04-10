Housekeeping crew - Extra and Summer Season - Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB - Städarjobb i Helsingborg

Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Städarjobb / Helsingborg2021-04-10We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promise to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected service, but the service we give is great. We aim to be easy & likeable. As in easy on the wallet, with easy access and last but definitely not least - easy on the planet.COMFORT HOTEL HELSINGBORG - HOUSEKEEPING CREW WANTEDWe are Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected service, but the service we give is great. We like things easy. As in easy on the wallet, easy access, easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - easy on the planet.Comfort Helsingborg will prove that budget doesn't have to be boring. The common areas are designed to offer space and comfort - all in an urban setting. We want entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, guests and locals to spend time with us.Are you a dust mites hunting specialist and an expert in making the bed look like new? You are getting pumped by the thought of making that little extra for the guests? Then you are the one we are looking for!You're spreading joy and warmth around you, and your laughter is contagious. So is your energy. You are a responsible person and take ownership of your tasks to achieve the best results.As Housekeeping Crew in Comfort Hotel Helsingborg, you will work in the housekeeping department and aim for top delivery. We work with a high tempo and details matters. This demands an eye for detail and a heart pounding for the environment and a sustainable future.Does this feel like a perfect match?Go ahead and send your application via the Workbuster link now.Deadline for last application: 28 of APRILPreliminary start of the job is during May/June and will be mostly weekends and during our summer season!Varaktighet, arbetstid2021-04-10Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB5683381