Housekeeping at Aurora Camp
Kiruna Guidetur AB / Städarjobb / Kiruna Visa alla städarjobb i Kiruna
2023-07-15
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kiruna Guidetur AB i Kiruna
Housekeeping / Cleaning at Aurora Camp
Aurora Camp in Kurravaara is a unique accommodation 15km outside Kiruna where we welcome guests from all over the world to stay overnight close to nature. The camp is located in the woods next to the remarkable Torne River.
Our focus is to offer small groups a personal service and a genuine experience of Kiruna and Lappland.
We offer a large number of different tours out in nature around Kiruna such as snowmobiles, skis, snowshoes, ice fishing and of course a hunt for the northern lights which is the highlight and dream for many of our guests.
Your tasks:
As a member of the housekeeping staff your role is very important: to give the best service and create a welcoming environment for the guests both inside and outside the cabins.
Your main responsibility will be to make sure that the cabins, common and service buildings are nice and clean, but as you will be one of the faces that represent Aurora Camp it is important that you are friendly and welcoming and can communicate in English. Other languages are meritorious.
The work is mostly done outdoors and also involves some physical work such as snow shoveling and maintenance of igloos.
We are looking for you if you:
• have at least 6 months experience in professional cleaning
• are structured, responsible and punctual
• are flexible
• are positive, energetic, not afraid of hard work
• can work effectively under pressure
• have an eye for details
• are service minded and helpful
• like to work independently but at the same time as a part of the team
Our requirements:
• have good communication skills in English
• have B driving license
Meritorious:
• More than 6 months experience in professional cleaning
• Driver's license for snowmobile (we can help arrange before the start at your own expense)
• if you are living in Kiruna or nearby
We offer you:
• collective work agreement
• full-, or part-time employment
• colleagues from all over the world
• working clothes
• proper training and support at work
• if you don 't have accommodation in Kiruna we offer accommodation in a simple cottage with shared shower / WC and kitchen. Since you live and work in the same place, it is also important to be able to distinguish between private life and work.
About Kiruna Guidetur AB
Kiruna Guidetur is one of the largest guide companies in Kiruna and has been around for 30 years. Since the start, our focus has been small groups and a personal experience.
We work with many local operators and travel agencies from all over the world and plan guests' journeys from transfers to hotels and tours. The company is constantly expanding and we welcome different approaches and new ideas.
As an employee with us, you get the opportunity to develop in your work role and try different areas of work together with colleagues from around the world.
Enjoying ourselves and having fun at work is important to us, which is why we encourage initiatives for staff activities and organize a bunch of them during the season.
Please let us know in your application if you do not have a first aid training or access to accommodation. We will look at the possibilities together of arranging that upon arrival.
What is most important to us is the right attitude and social skills, so if you think you are the one we are looking for, do not hesitate to contact us.
Please check out our website for more info: www.kirunaguidetur.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-14
E-post: klaudia@kgt.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kiruna Guidetur AB
(org.nr 556782-6911)
Vänortsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
981 32 KIRUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7967140