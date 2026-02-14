Housekeeping
This position is part of Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, which helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF), aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market.
Employer
Hotel Esplanade, BW Signature Collection
About the Company
Hotel Esplanade is a boutique hotel with 34 unique and personal rooms located in a prime location on Strandvägen in central Stockholm. The hotel dates back to the 1910s and offers guests a classic, historic atmosphere combined with modern upgrades.
After a recent 3-month renovation, the hotel now features new modern ventilation, new plumbing systems, and fully renovated bathrooms.
The hotel's core values are: welcoming, care, joy, and security.
Location
Stockholm
Position Title
Housekeeping (75-80%)
Start Date
Immediate
Employment Type
Permanent employment (6-month probation period applies)
Part-time (75-80%)
Number of Vacancies
1
Responsibilities
• Clean hotel rooms daily according to hotel quality standards and routines
• Ensure rooms are fully prepared for guest check-in
• Refill cleaning supplies and linen storage on each floor
• Maintain order in laundry areas
• Report any damages or maintenance issues in rooms or common areas
• Create a welcoming and inviting room environment for guests
• Follow correct cleaning methods and use appropriate materials
• Collaborate across departments to ensure the best guest experience
Requirements
• Basic understanding of Swedish (able to follow simple instructions)
• Basic understanding of English (able to follow simple instructions)
• Ability to follow routines and quality standards carefully
• Physical ability to perform repetitive cleaning tasks
Personal Profile
• Team player who enjoys helping colleagues reach shared goals
• Organized, detail-oriented, and efficient
• Comfortable working at a sometimes fast pace
• Positive attitude and spreads good energy at work
• Polite, respectful, and service-minded
• Able to communicate with colleagues and guests in Swedish or English
• Previous hotel cleaning experience is an advantage, but personality and attitude are most important
Working Hours
• Standard daytime shifts
• Weekends
What the Employer Offers
• Permanent employment (with 6-month probation period)
• Wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag)
• Paid lunch / meal subsidy
• Staff discounts
• Work clothes / uniform provided
• Covered by Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA)
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market.
