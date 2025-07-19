Housekeeper / Cleaner Wanted Karlaplan, Stockholm

Charlottebeauty AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm
2025-07-19


We are looking for a reliable, experienced, and detail-oriented housekeeper to help maintain our apartment in Karlaplan, Stockholm. The position is for daily cleaning with a flexible schedule, approximately 5 days per week with 2 days off, including occasional weekend work when needed.

Responsibilities include:

General cleaning and tidying
Vacuuming and mopping floors
Bathroom and kitchen cleaning
Laundry and ironing
Occasional deep cleaning tasks

Requirements:

Previous experience as a cleaner/housekeeper
High standards of cleanliness and attention to detail
Trustworthy, punctual, and discreet
Flexible with schedule and willing to work occasional weekends

If you are interested and meet the above criteria, please contact us with your availability, experience, and references.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-18
E-post: Mahtabrzb@yahoo.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Charlottebeauty AB (org.nr 559251-5497)
Bältgatan 5 (visa karta)
114 59  STOCKHOLM

Kontakt
Mahtab Roozbahani
Mahtabrzb@yahoo.com
0729758888

Jobbnummer
9432500

