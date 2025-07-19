Housekeeper / Cleaner Wanted Karlaplan, Stockholm
2025-07-19
We are looking for a reliable, experienced, and detail-oriented housekeeper to help maintain our apartment in Karlaplan, Stockholm. The position is for daily cleaning with a flexible schedule, approximately 5 days per week with 2 days off, including occasional weekend work when needed.
Responsibilities include:
General cleaning and tidying
Vacuuming and mopping floors
Bathroom and kitchen cleaning
Laundry and ironing
Occasional deep cleaning tasks
Requirements:
Previous experience as a cleaner/housekeeper
High standards of cleanliness and attention to detail
Trustworthy, punctual, and discreet
Flexible with schedule and willing to work occasional weekends
If you are interested and meet the above criteria, please contact us with your availability, experience, and references. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-18
E-post: Mahtabrzb@yahoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Charlottebeauty AB
(org.nr 559251-5497)
Bältgatan 5
)
114 59 STOCKHOLM
Mahtab Roozbahani Mahtabrzb@yahoo.com 0729758888 Jobbnummer
9432500