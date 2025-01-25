Hotellstäd/Housekeeping Abisko Guesthouse
Polar Light AB / Städarjobb / Kiruna Visa alla städarjobb i Kiruna
2025-01-25
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polar Light AB i Kiruna
Job Description: Abisko Guesthouse is seeking a dedicated Cleaner to join our small team. Your primary responsibility will be to clean guest rooms and common areas, ensuring a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene. As we are a small team, you will also assist with other tasks as needed, including helping at the reception.
Key Responsibilities:
Clean and maintain guest rooms and common areas
Provide excellent customer service to our guests
Assist with reception duties when needed
Help with other tasks as part of the team
Requirements:
Must speak, read, and write English
Knowledge of other languages is a plus
Flexibility and ability to handle multiple tasks
Strong team player
About Abisko: Abisko is home to a beautiful national park, offering stunning natural surroundings and outdoor activities.
Accommodation: Staff accommodation is available.
If you enjoy cleaning and are willing to help with various tasks, we would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-24
E-post: klas@abiskoguesthouse.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polar Light AB
(org.nr 556559-4396), http://abiskoguesthouse.com
Kalle Jons Väg 5 (visa karta
)
981 07 ABISKO Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Klas Ekdahl klas@abiskoguesthouse.com 070-5592254 Jobbnummer
9125609