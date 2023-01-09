Homologation Engineer-China
2023-01-09
The Koenigsegg R&D team is a small, agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hypercar business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
Responsibilities
-
Exceptional understanding of GB regulations.
- Communicate current and upcoming requirements.
- Assist related teams with interpreting regulatory requirements, including seeking out interpretations as needed.
- Work, plan and align with Chinese authorities to ensure homologation requirements are understood and met!
- Negotiate worst case scenarios along with other member of Homologation team with Chinese authorities to avoid unnecessary testing.
- Act as the compliance conscience for Koenigsegg Automotive AB in China helping ensure that vehicle programs remain compliant.
- If necessary, resolve any certification related issues with Chinese Authorities ensuring vehicle importation uninterrupted.
-
Create CoC (Certificate of Conformity), to support vehicle Import & registration.
-
Ensure CCC compliance label is recorded and fitted to allow import.
-
Plan and support responsible homologation Engineer on annual factory audits as required. Including preparing required Control Plan & Implementation Report documentation
-
Work with related teams to assist the design reviews, FMEAs and ensure that the Koenigsegg products are designed to meet Chinese requirements.
-
Participate in new model reviews to provide feedback.
-
Be part of the design process and influence other engineers.
-
Support related teams on Regulatory/Standard test methods, plan, and processes.
-
Create test plans and execute tests for on time completion.
-
Be able to interpret scenarios, identify concerns and work with design engineers for corrective actions.
-
Monitor running changes and update type approval/certificates if necessary.
-
Be ready to technically challenge and to be challenged while executing abovementioned tasks.
Need to have
- R&D Experience in development for homologation, ideally with cutting edge technologies
- Preferably a BSc. degree in Mechanical/Automotive Engineering but BSc. in Electrical/Aerospace or similar Engineering disciplines are acceptable
- Minimum 5 years of Chinese Homologation (China Basic Homologation) experience is a must.
- Proven project completions must be presented.
- Solid experience on Program Management
- Experienced in test execution, setup, and coordination
- Process integration
- Able to lead the task force.
- Excellent communication skills (verbal / written) both Mandarin and English.
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
