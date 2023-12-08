Homologation Engineer
2023-12-08
The Koenigsegg R&D team is a small, agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hypercar business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
Homologation Department is now looking for an exceptional Homologation Engineer. If you are ready for a challenge of a lifetime and be a part of an exciting journey, maybe you are the right person we are looking for!
Your responsibilities will include:
- Leading the planning, execution, and certification of components and systems to support global Homologation on new and existing vehicle programs.
- Assisting R&D teams with interpretation of the regulatory requirements, offer expert opinions on controversial design issues, and justify the decisions to ensure that the Koenigsegg products are designed to meet global requirements.
- Monitoring running changes and updating type approval/certificates if necessary.
- Creating Homologation test plans and executing/supporting pre-Homologation and Homologation tests for on time completion.
- Following up the new published or upcoming regulations to be sure about their effects on Koenigsegg vehicles and taking necessary actions.
We expect you to :
- Have exceptional understanding of UN Regulations and F/CMVSS Standards applicable to components/systems/vehicles to conduct your tasks.
- Easily understand and interpret technical regulatory requirements, communicate and negotiate effectively with the authorities.
- Be part of the design process to communicate current and upcoming requirements with R&D and design teams.
- Be able to determine applicable test configurations for worst case scenarios, project detailed test plans and assist in scheduling certification tests.
- Be ready to technically challenge and to be challenged while executing above-mentioned tasks.
Who are we looking for?
- Proactive, flexible, and self-motivated
- Well organized and structured with the ability to drive things to completion.
- Capable of working Cross-functionally.
- Open to self improvement and responsibilities
Requirements:
- Preferably BSc. in Mechanical Engineering but Aerospace / Electronics or similar Engineering disciplines are acceptable.
- Minimum 3 years of experience with hands on Automotive Regulations and Standards/Homologation.
- SVM experience is a plus!
- Analytical thinking and problem solving strategies
- Solid experience on project management and coordination
- Excellent communication skills in English (verbal / written)
- Able to work independently within the Homologation Department and within a team if required.
- Strong interpersonal and communication to build relationships across the Koenigsegg organization as well as with authorities and test labs.
- Effectively handle multitasking, organize workload, and meet deadlines.
- Willingness to travel and flexible working schedule
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform.
