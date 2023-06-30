Home cleaners to Hemfrid Värmdö
Hemfrid i Sverige AB / Städarjobb / Värmdö Visa alla städarjobb i Värmdö
2023-06-30
, Vaxholm
, Tyresö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hemfrid i Sverige AB i Värmdö
, Vaxholm
, Tyresö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Hemfrid is Sweden's largest company within home cleaning. We help our customers with services such as cleaning, window cleaning, moving service and much more.
We are looking for home cleaners in Värmdö.
Your work assignments
As a home cleaner at Hemfrid you have an important role - to give your customers the best service. You work independently and have your own customers with a great responsibility.
Your work tasks include:
• Vacuum and dusting
• Mopping floors and clean surfaces
• Wash clothes, ironing and folding
• Decorate pillows and decorations and make the customer's home cozy
• Change the sheets and make the bed
Your profile
We are looking for colleagues who like to work independently and who are driven by quality and customer service. You need to be responsible and punctual. You also need to be dedicated to your job and have a positive attitude. Of course you should be passionate about cleaning, just like we are!
In addition to this:
• You have previous experience from a service profession
• It is a strong merit if you have worked as a Home Cleaner, Housekeeper or equivalent
• You speak and understands basic Swedish or English
• Can work flexible working hours Monday-Friday between 8 - 17
We offer you
We have a clear ambition - to be the industry's best employer. Good working conditions are important to us. That is why we offer, among other things:
• A permanent employment with a 75% employment rate
• Collective agreements and good terms of employment
• Third part insurance, health insurance, retirement pension insurance
• Wellness grant
• Training within home cleaning services with focus on your development
• Good opportunities to develop and grow within Hemfrid
• Free mobile subscriptions
• Colleagues from all over the world!
Does this position sounds interesting? You are welcome to register your application now! We review all of the applicants on an ongoing basis with the ambition to match candidates with a future open position, when the need arises. So don't wait, apply now!
Welcome to Hemfrid!
In our recruitments process, we always do a background check before employment. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemfrid i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556529-8444) Arbetsplats
Hemfrid Kontakt
Adam Francis adam.francis@hemfrid.se Jobbnummer
7929072