Home cleaner to Freska Gothenburg!

Do you have experience in home cleaning and want to work within a company that gives the opportunity to grow and develop? Or are you in the beginning of your career and want to work in a company that offers high quality training and a safe employment? Apply to become one of our amazing home cleaners!
Freska - More than just a cleaning company
Freska is one of the fastest growing companies with one goal in mind; to make Freska the best, most recommended workplace for service workers in Europe. In fact, our values; People first, Growth and Responsibility symbolize ways that we are working to make Freska a better workplace. Your day to day work, future goals and ambitions matter to us. Among other things we have developed a career path for our home cleaners as well as a support system to try to make everyday work life run as smoothly as possible. No matter if this is a job for you who wants to advance in your career, a safe employment or even start your first job here in Sweden, we are here for you!
We have come a long way to reach our goal and are always striving to find ways to improve. So far we have the possibility to offer our employees:
Collective agreement
Health benefits
Paid travel time between customers
Career opportunities
Training and coaching in home cleaning
A tight-knit team with a team leader to support you in the daily work
Immediate support from the office during your working day
Possibility to affect your salary through bonuses
Steady schedule that locks seven days prior
Overtime is always paid every month, no timebank!
A part-time contract starting from 30% with possibility to work more
Unlimited amount of coffee and chats in the office
About the job
You will work in our customers most beloved place - their home. A home cleaning includes dusting, vacuuming and mopping. It is of great advantage if you have a sense of details. Your primary work tool will be our Freska Pro app where you will be able to see your schedule, customer information and general information about Freska.
With that being said, being a home cleaner also comes with some responsibility, therefore we are looking for someone who:
Speaks Swedish or English
Can work flexibly between our working hours 07.00-18.00.
Has a valid working permit
Has a driving license and access to a car, advantage but not a requirement
Has experience in cleaning, advantage but no requirement
So where do we go from here?
1. Apply!
2. Chat to our friend Hubert so we can get to know you better
3. Book your time and come to the office for an interview
4. Show us your cleaning skills
5. You're hired!
6. Watch our digital onboarding
7. Come to the office for an onboarding
8. Go for training with your team leader
9. Start working, good luck!
