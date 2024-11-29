Home cleaner to Freska!

Freska Sweden AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm
2024-11-29


Join our team at Freska!
We value your growth and well-being. Whether you're experienced or just starting out in home cleaning, we offer top-notch training and support. Apply now and become one of our exceptional home cleaners!
At Freska, we're committed to creating the best workplace for service workers . Our values - People first, Growth, and Responsibility - drive us to support your career aspirations and make your work life smoother. We offer:
Collective agreement
Health benefits
Paid travel time
Career advancement opportunities
Training and coaching
Supportive team environment
Immediate office assistance
Performance-based bonuses
Hourly employment to start with and then opportunity for guaranteed working hours
Unlimited coffee and chats in the office

As a home cleaner, you'll attend to our customers' cherished spaces with care and attention to detail. Our Freska Pro App keeps you organized and informed.
Requirements:
Swedish or English proficiency
Flexible availability between 07:00-18:00
Valid working permit
Cleaning experience (optional)

Don't hesitate - apply now and kickstart your career with Freska!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Freska Sweden AB (org.nr 556752-7881), https://www.freska.se/
Årstaängsvägen 17 (visa karta)
117 43  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9036273

