Home cleaner to Freska!
2024-06-21
Join our team at Freska!
We value your growth and well-being. Whether you're experienced or just starting out in home cleaning, we offer top-notch training and support. Apply now and become one of our exceptional home cleaners!
At Freska, we're committed to creating the best workplace for service workers . Our values - People first, Growth, and Responsibility - drive us to support your career aspirations and make your work life smoother. We offer:
Collective agreement
Health benefits
Paid travel time
Career advancement opportunities
Training and coaching
Supportive team environment
Immediate office assistance
Performance-based bonuses
Hourly employment to start with and then opportunity for guaranteed working hours
Unlimited coffee and chats in the office
As a home cleaner, you'll attend to our customers' cherished spaces with care and attention to detail. Our Freska Pro App keeps you organized and informed.
Requirements:
Swedish or English proficiency
Flexible availability between 07:00-18:00
Valid working permit
Cleaning experience (optional)
Don't hesitate - apply now and kickstart your career with Freska!
