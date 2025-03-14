HMI Software Engineer
Eccoci AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-03-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eccoci AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Hässleholm
, Landskrona
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an innovative HMI Software Engineer to join our dynamic engineering team. This role focuses on designing and developing cutting-edge HMI solutions for our products, ensuring intuitive and user-friendly interfaces that enhance user experience.
Role Responsibilities Develop and Design: Create compelling HMI software designs that meet user requirements and industry standards, ensuring functionality and a seamless user experience.
Software Development: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop, test, and implement HMI applications, using modern programming languages and tools.
User Experience Enhancement: Continuously improve HMI design to optimise user interactions and interface usability.
Trend Analysis: Stay updated with industry trends and technological advancements to integrate innovative HMI solutions.
Problem Solving: Identify and troubleshoot technical issues related to HMI systems, providing prompt and effective solutions.
Documentation: Prepare detailed documentation for HMI development processes and design specifications.
Required Qualifications Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Demonstrated experience in HMI software development, with a strong portfolio of past projects.
Proficiency in programming languages such as C++, Java, or Python and familiarity with HMI development tools.
Strong understanding of user interface design principles and best practices.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail, with a focus on quality and efficiency.
Effective communication skills to work with stakeholders and cross-functional teams.
Desirable Skills Experience with networking and integrating HMI solutions within larger systems.
Knowledge of emerging trends in HMI technologies and user experience design.
Creativity and ability to think critically to propose innovative HMI solutions.
This is an exciting opportunity for a forward-thinking professional to develop advanced HMI solutions that drive user satisfaction and product success. If you are passionate about HMI engineering and thrive in a collaborative environment, we encourage you to apply. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://consultancy.eccoci.se/ Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Galyna Daniel galyna.daniel@eccoci.se Jobbnummer
9224040