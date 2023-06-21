High Performance Computing Expert
2023-06-21
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
At Data & Simulation, we drive the digitalization for Group Trucks Technology. As one of our responsibilities, we are operating High Performance Computing infrastructure to enable the usage of advanced tools and methods to improve the overall R&D efficiency and digitalization of the organization. We are working in a truly global context with stakeholders across several Business Areas and Truck Divisions. We are constantly working with securing that we have a diverse organization with a perfect combination of competences to develop transport solutions of tomorrow!
About the role
To execute our strategy and speed up our digital transformation, we are now looking for an addition to our CAE team. As a High Performance Computing Expert, you will be part of a team that develops, operates, and maintain HPC clusters on multiple sites. You will in this role have an overall responsibility for operations, to ensure or infrastructure is fully operational and report errors when needed. In this position, you will be part of global team responsible for our business-managed infrastructure. You will collaborate with various experts and leaders within Group Trucks Technology.
Main responsibilities are:
Overall responsibility for cluster operations
Contact and coordination of our service partners
Coordinate maintenance work in our clusters
Provide support and be an adviser for business decisions
Contribute to the development work of our clusters.
We are looking for you...
• who are eager to grow as a professional and that thrives among other curious people. Strong technical passion and drive make you to a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding to explore new knowledge areas. With your great enthusiasm for a sustainable future, you are committed to establish reliable and high performing environments to enable our dedicated engineering teams. Most of all, you believe in the power of collaboration between diverse teams to bring new and innovative ideas to the table.
Requirements:
M.Sc. in Computer Science or equivalent education/experience.
At least five years of experience working with HPC clusters.
Experience in working with various queuing systems
Experience in cluster OS and software configuration e.g., Ansible or similar
Experience in cluster Bare Metal deployment e.g., xCAT
Experience from CAE engineering and automotive industry is meritorious
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we actively work towards establishing teams that harness the inherent strength found in differences of knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality, and more. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. Apply here!
Due to summer vacations, all interviews will be held from week 33. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
For additional information about the role, contact Pierre Johansson, Group Manager Platforms Operation, +46 76 553 35 60.
