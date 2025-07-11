Helpdesk Technician Vitec Group IT
As Helpdesk Technician, you will be part of Vitec Group IT, a team of 27 dedicated people responsible for the IT environment and our data centers in Vitec Software Group. Vitec is a leading software provider with 46 business units in several countries in Northern Europe, that delivers business critical software for a number of industries that are important to society. Our more than 25000 customers depend on our software to be up and running. And our more than 1600 employees depend on Vitec IT to have their computers up and running. We are now looking for a new colleague to the helpdesk team. Are you structured, service-oriented and good at problem solving? Then it may be you we are looking for to contribute with your expertise and positive attitude in our team.
Our offer
Your main tasks include 1st and 2nd line support within our Microsoft-based environment as well as to our MacOS-based users. You will manage cases through a case management system and take full responsibility for analyzing, assessing and resolving cases from start to finish. You will work both independently and in close collaboration with your colleagues to solve problems in the best possible way. The customers will be users from different companies and countries, using different IT environments and technologies.
With us, you get a secure employment in an exciting international company in growth and constant development, where you can grow professionally.
What we are looking for
It is important that you are pedagogical and have good prioritization skills as well as the ability to coordinate many simultaneous assignments. We believe in a close dialogue with our users, and it is therefore important that you are service-oriented and enjoy communicating with people at all times.
You have previous experience from similar tasks, while you are looking forward to developing and learning new things in the field. You probably have an education in IT and a high interest in technology as well as the ability to provide good service in a professional way.
As you will support users in all our countries of operation, you need to be fluent in English, both orally and in writing. You also need to be fluent in either Dutch, Finnish or Swedish.
Does this sound interesting?
If you want to know more, you are welcome to contact Thomas Andersson on thomas.andersson@vitecsoftware.com
or +46 90 200 65 04. Since we are in a bit of a summer mood, please text me and I will call you back.
We hope that we have raised your interest! Make your application in English no later than Aug 31st, 2025.
We look forward to receiving your application!
About Vitec Software Group
Vitec is a leading provider of Vertical Software and has its origin and headquarters in Umeå, Sweden. Our products have been developed to meet specific needs within various niche markets in society. The expertise of our employees, combined with our shared corporate culture and business model, enable continuous improvement and innovation. We grow through the successes of our business units, as well as through acquisitions. Everything we do is based on a long-term perspective. Because we are to rely on - today and tomorrow. Vitec has 1,660 employees, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and had net sales of SEK 3,334 million in 2024. Read more at vitecsoftware.com. Så ansöker du
