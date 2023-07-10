Hej
We at Adecco Professionals are looking for Support Technicians for assignments with our global client in Stockholm. Are you driven by helping people find solutions to their challenges and problems? Then you are warmly welcome to apply to the advertisement below!
About the position
You will be a part of a global organization within a team of Local IT EMEA. Some of the tasks you will be responsible for are:
Providing IT support to end-users.
Logging and resolving tickets.
AV Conference instructions: How to Use.
PC enrollment in InTune.
Warranty support.
For this role, we believe you have competence in Domain Name System, Microsoft O365 products, Windows 10/11, Active Directory, Switches, ITIL, TCP/IP, and 3-5 years of experience working as a Local IT Supporter.
About you
As a person, you are attentive to your surroundings, clear in your communication, and driven by problem-solving. You don 't need to know everything, but we appreciate if you have drive and a willingness to learn. In addition to being curious about development, we believe you have the following qualifications. With our customer being a global organization, it is important that you are a good communicator and feel comfortable communicating in English on a daily basis. If you speak and write Swedish, this will be considered a strong advantage. Experience in installing, maintaining, and supporting Microsoft Office/O365 applications:
• Used to work/communicate with others
• Good skills and knowledge of Windows Operating systems
• Proactive follow-up and follow-through on tasks and assignments
• Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical audiences
• Experience in hardware and software troubleshooting
About Adecco
Adecco is the world 's largest recruitment and staffing company. In Sweden, we are present in about 50 locations and have 5000 employees. Our size means that we have clients in various industries, and being a consultant with us often leads to the expansion of both your social and professional network. As we collaborate with many attractive companies that rely on us for their staffing needs, there is also a chance that you will be offered positions that never reach the open market. At Adecco Professionals, we strive to be the obvious choice for our consultants and guide them to the best jobs. When you apply to us, you will always be met with personal service and an "everything is possible" attitude.
About the application
If you are interested, you can submit your application by clicking on "Apply" and registering on our website. You can also send an expression of interest to fredrika.holm@adecco.se
. If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please feel free to contact the responsible recruiter, Fredrika Holm, via Fredrika.Holm@adecco.se
. For questions regarding registration, please contact Adecco 's Candidate Support via info@adecco.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application!
