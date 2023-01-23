Heat Transfer Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2023-01-23
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Heat Transfer Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
You probably already know about that Siemens Energy is today one of the leading gas turbines suppliers in the world.
A prerequisite for the company to maintain and develop this position is world leading competence in heat transfer for high-temperature applications. This is where your role comes in.
As part of the group that works with gas turbine cooling, aerodynamic and secondary air, you get the opportunity to be a part of an exiting everyday life. The tasks are varied and technically challenging. We work, among many other things, with method development, development of new and existing products, testing of components, fault investigations, support for workshop, purchasing and sales.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Calculations and analyses of component temperatures in the turbine of gas turbines.Modelling and calculations are done both using in-house and commercial CFD software
* Provide support regarding issues in heat transfer and flow technology
* Participate in planning and evaluation of gas turbine- and lab tests
* Participate in development projects, participate and lead fault reports and cause investigations
* Programming, maintenance and development of in-house calculations tools
What You Bring
* Relevant university education with or without doctoral studies in the fields
* You have good knowledge within and great interest in fluid mechanics and heat transfer in general, preferably with a focus on theory and analytical solutions
* A desire to actively increase your skills in these areas
* Good skills in problem solving and a structured way of working
* Highly skilled in English (written and spoken)
A requirement for this position is a EU citizenship or a valid permanent residence permit in Sweden
About the Team
The team is divided into three disciplines, aerodynamics, heat transfer and secondary air. Then there are also two programmers in the group who develop and maintain our inhouse calculations tools. We are a committed team of close to 20 employees located in Finspång and India, that drives the development forward.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "240451". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
7372428