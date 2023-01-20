Heat Pump Technology Lab Engineer
Electrolux Professional presents:
Heat Pump Technology Lab Engineer
Ljungby, Sweden
As part of the Electrolux Professional team, one day is never the same as the next. But what drives us every day is our mission to make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable. Becoming their OnE trusted partner, managing their complete operations. Understanding their daily journey - and making it a winning one - whether they run a hotel, restaurant, laundry or café. Acting truly sustainable means going beyond products; connecting users with intelligence, humans with technology and innovative thinkers with relevant business models. And providing the most inclusive service offering with expertise, state-of-the-art interfaces and the best people network. Together with you, we will grow and create sustainable experiences for people and the world around us, in food, beverage and laundry.
A REGULAR DAY AT WORK
As Laboratory Engineer your will work within the Research and Development Laboratory Team carrying out practical and analytical activities, specifically in professional dryers using heat pump technology. In this context, your technical knowledge and diagnostic capabilities will be essential to perform test and data analysis as well as follow/develop troubleshooting methodologies. Your hands-on approach will be important to assist the construction of heat pump prototypes with new technologies.
YOUR MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Develop, document, and perform test methodologies for testing heat pump prototypes
Work in the instrumentation, data acquisition, data analysis of heat pump tumble dryers.
Administration and calibration of instruments used for testing HP modules
Work in the diagnosis of failures in HP units to find and fix root causes.
Take part in the development of new heat pump systems, supporting the prototyping process, programming/parametrisation HP control system unit
Participate in project teams
Perform reports, including basic calculations.
YOU
Are Customer Obsessed - Always keeping customers in mind, having an outside in perspective.
Build Trust - You always look for new ways of working and constantly improve.
Are Bold - You can work independently without detailed directions. You get things done. You take initiative and are always one step ahead.
Act sustainably - You always act in an ethical and responsible way, and you have sustainability in mind in whatever you do. You build reliable relationships with your stakeholders.
Furthermore you are an active team player with the ability to work independently. You have a proactive and result-oriented mindset. You enjoy solving problems with a hands-on approach.
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE
Engineering degree (bachelor) or high school qualification.
Knowledge and working experience in the field of refrigeration or heat pump systems.
Experience in instrumentation and usage of data acquisition software.
Experience in lab-test procedures.
Experience of soldering copper pipes and basic knowledge in electricity, control, and regulations is an advantage.
Strong analytical skills.
Excellent English and Swedish
About Electrolux Professional
Electrolux Professional is one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are manufactured in 13 plants in seven countries and sold in over 110 countries. In 2021, Electrolux Professional had global sales of SEK 7,9bn and approximately 4,000 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessional.com
