Health Safety Manager - Eskilstuna
2025-12-30
Description
Responsibilities
Oversee that project complies with Safety Management system.
Develop construction stage plans.
Carry out H&S reporting and analysis of various metrics.
Keep the senior management appraised of H&S department work progress.
Ensure compliance to relevant Environmental, Health & Safety statutory provisions & legislation.
Ensure compliance to PSCS Environmental, Health & Safety Plans.
Oversee and support the development of method statements, risk assessments, safe plan of action, and H&S permits to work.
Oversee compliance with the project execution plans.
Ensure that good safety practices are managed & maintained across the group.
Oversee ongoing C.O.S.H.H assessments and control of hazardous substances.
Ensure that safety interventions are completed & registered.
Carry out regular site audits and inspection, document results and follow up on any corrective actions.
Maintain records of statutory inspections and ensure adequate documentation is available for the same.
Adopt a proactive approach to project EHS requirements.
Ensure project sub-contractors adhere to project & group EHS policies & procedures.
Ensure that induction & training is coordinated, managed & maintained.
Ensure that project PPE is resourced & available.
Assist or carry out accident investigation reports in a timely manner & ensure communication to project management team.
Requirements
Experience in data centre construction projects is desired.
Relevant third level degree qualification in Environmental, Health & Safety.
3+ years' experience of managing environmental, health and safety on large construction sites.
Thorough knowledge of current environmental, health and safety legislation
Flexibility in working patterns where necessary.
Ability to efficiently manage all environmental, health and safety issues on site.
Strong communication & computer skills, as well as ability to maintain reporting databases and associated documentation.
Ability to work on own initiative and possess strong interpersonal and communications skills. Så ansöker du
