Health and Safety Coordinator Sweden
2023-11-27
Magna Electronics develops cutting-edge technology for the Future Car. Our international, agile and highly collaborative teams aim be the leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and to accelerate the growth in Autonomous Driving.
Creating safer journeys and Enhancing every drive.
We offer you good career opportunities in a high-tech company with strong company values, transparency and personal development.
Magna's core values - Think Big, Be Collaborative, Take Responsibility, Never Settle - if your values align with ours, apply for this job opportunity.
What you will do
As Health and Safety Coordinator Sweden (HSCS) you will work actively to secure a safe, sound and productive workplace, with regards to physical- and social work environmental aspects. You will act as the internal expert in the area and you will support managers and leaders in the whole work environmental area. In addition, you will also be in contact with local authorities, ensure that the company adhere to legislation and other regulations and support managers in developing new and existing routines.
One of the main focus areas for this role will be to continue the implementation of the global Magna 's Health & Safety Standard. As well as work with short- and long-term objectives and follow up with the purpose of minimizing the risks within the work environment area.
Some examples of what you will do as HSC:
• Together with the Swedish management team, lead and coordinate the work environment management
• Lead and prioritize the work within the H&S function
• Lead and correct internal and external audit within ISO 45001
• Lead and carry out legal audits (Work Environment Act, Work Environment Ordinance but associated regulations)
• Lead and coordinate HS initiatives/projects,survey
• Primary contact person for occupational health care, planning for preventive measures etc
What you bring with you
At Magna, we value a can-do attitude, engagement, an open mindset and the ability to create and sustain good relationships with customers and colleagues.
By being organized and proactive you act quickly to the needs of the organization with high quality. You share knowledge and best practice with colleagues and organization, and you posses good communication skills.
To be able to succeed in this roll we believe you have:
• A university degree in within the area of physical- and social work environmental or similar
• At least 3-5 years' experience within the area of systematic work environmental field, both on strategic and operational level in the production industry
• Good Communication skills, verbal and written (Swedish and English)
As a person and colleague we believe that you:
• Have a can-do attitude and a positive mind-set
• Being flexible and able to adapt to changes
• Self-driven, proactive and well organized
• Ability to lead others, drive and coordinate resources & projects
Magna is a workplace characterized by:
• A workplace characterized by entrepreneurial mindset, and a "can do"-attitude
• Good career and development opportunities
• A High-Tech company offering products within the expansive technological fields; Active Safety integration
Location: Vårgårda
Employment conditions: Temporary employment, approx 12-18 months
Starting date: By agreement
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@magna.com
Last day of application: 2023-12-14, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
About Magna, Awareness. Unity. Empowerment.
At Magna, we believe that a diverse workforce is critical to our success. That's why we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We hire on the basis of experience and qualifications, and in consideration of job requirements, regardless of, in particular, color, ancestry, religion, gender, origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity. Magna takes the privacy of your personal information seriously.
We discourage you from sending applications via email to comply with GDPR requirements and your local Data Privacy Law.At Magna, our groups work together to deliver advancements in mobility to build a better world for everyone and everything. Ersättning
