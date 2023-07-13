Head of Vehicle Projects - Supply Network Resiliency & Project Managem
Who are we?
Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management (SNR&PM) Purchasing is a global organization within Volvo Group Truck Purchasing (GTP). We deliver customer value via end 2 end product evolution ownership and resilient supply network. We enable the best performance and customer success outcomes while fully coordinated with the other functions and brands of Volvo Group.
We are the steering line for all SNR&PM activities within GTP and organize strong collaboration with purchasing teams all over the world.
We are now looking for a colleague to join our dynamic and goal-oriented team, to contribute to our journey towards digitalization and proactive supply partnerships. We are proud to say in our team we create TRUST by the way of working with peers and colleagues. We deliver with world-class PERFORMANCE both hard and soft. We have fun at work and show PASSION in what we do. CUSTOMER SUCCESS is guiding us in the decisions. We CHANGE to stay ahead, and we continuously improve every day.
Are you ready to be a part of our thriving and stable organization with ambitious goals to make a real impact in the future ahead and the world we leave behind?
• Good! Because we are ready for you.
What is your Mission?
In this role you will lead the teams of Project Managers who are representing purchasing in the intro-blocks (IB) for all new Volvo and heavy duty (HD) Platform driven products or product modifications, and Special Vehicle Projects for Volvo and Renault HD and MD Platforms.
You actively support the global roll-out & successful implementation of the agile way of working in streams by securing the right cross-functional interfaces, ensuring GTP strategical deliverables and positions.
You are responsible for the development, leadership, and engagement within your team. You drive the department activities towards the wanted position and secure needed communication with your main stakeholders. You are a key member of the Strategic Line for the GTP Project Management area, and you are a strong contributor within the Global Network of GTP Project organizations.
Main activities
Be a member in Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management (SNR&PM) Extended Purchasing Leadership team and contribute to the development of the department.
Be a GTP representative in the Gothenburg Vehicle Projects and Special Vehicle product governance Gothenburg & Lyon.
Close collaboration with your GTX Peers.
Collaborate closely with all the Managers within GTP PMP community to enable excellent transparency of Vehicle Project and Special Vehicle product portfolio and IB status.
Contribute to the product roadmap providing GTP inputs.
Set targets and fulfillment for your organization.
Secure and manage resources and development for team members.
Budgeting and managing operating expenses.
You report to the Head of Vehicle Projects & Special Vehicle, Europe.
Competence & Experience
In this role it is important that you have a strong ability to manage stakeholders. You are business driven, have good communication skills and excellent in cross-functional work coordination. You can manage diversity and offer opportunities for both personal and professional development to your team members. We are a multicultural organization who believe that the best results are accomplished while working together, valuing our differences, and learning continuously.
We also believe that you have
A university degree in Engineering/technology and/or Business Administration.
Experience from the Automotive industry.
Excellent collaboration skills
Holistic and transparent leadership with a coaching approach
Solid knowledge about agile methodology & program management deliveries.
The ability to face problems and act quickly and directly meanwhile securing long-term targets.
The ability to handle uncertainties.
The ability to create trust within your team and show confidence in your colleagues.
