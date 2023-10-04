Head of Tech to Northfork
För kunds räkning söker vi nu:
Do you want to be the driving force behind the technical development of a rapidly growing and innovative SaaS startup? Then the role of Head of Tech at Northfork could be your dream position!
About Northfork
Northfork is a company that specializes in providing technology solutions for recipe-related services. NF offers tools and services that enable businesses to integrate recipes, meal planning, and grocery shopping functionality into grocery retailers and recipe publishers' platforms. This allows users to seamlessly transition from browsing recipes to adding the necessary ingredients to their shopping carts. Norhtfork is a rapidly growing SaaS startup based in Stockholm with global clients, dedicated to making any recipe shoppable. With a dynamic team and a focus on innovation, NF is poised for exponential growth and is looking for a Head of Tech to play a pivotal role in our continued success.
Northfork is based in the heart of Stockholm and believes in working together in a creative environment. On-site work.
Team & role
As the Head of Tech, your role will entail spearheading strategic technological initiatives within Northfork. While your primary focus will be on the backend, your full-stack knowledge will be invaluable. You'll lead the Tech team, inspire innovation, and contribute to Northfork 's strategic discussions.
This position offers you the opportunity, in the long run, to grow into an even more influential role as Vp of Tech and report to the CEO. This role will now report to the VP of Product.
Examples of job responsibilities
Ensure high-quality, scalable backend components, e.g. using PHP or Symfony.
Make tech decisions that support long-term goals, identify innovation opportunities, and create a technology strategy.
Lead by setting clear goals, promoting teamwork, and maintaining a positive work environment.
About you
You have a minimum of 5 years in leadership roles, with a focus on strategic thinking.
Although not expected to code actively, a deep understanding of coding principles is crucial.
Great knowledge of PHP and Symfony, other programming languages is a plus; the more, the better
Knowledge of frontend frameworks such as React, TypeScript, JAVA and proficiency in writing clean, maintainable frontend code.
Proficiency in handling strategic areas of digitalization within project management and stakeholder engagement.
Fluency in English (corporate language), knowledge of other languages is a plus.
Additionally, having experience in startup environments is highly valued, as we seek individuals who are comfortable operating effectively in both startup and established company settings.
As a person
The ideal candidate for this role is a strong team player who can inspire their team, actively listen, and communicate delegation clearly. At the same time, you should be comfortable working independently and taking initiative when needed to drive projects and tasks forward. An important attribute is your curiosity and willingness to learn new things, which is crucial for staying updated and adapting to a constantly changing environment. Furthermore, you should feel comfortable and motivated to work in an environment where changes and developments occur continuously, with adaptability and flexibility being of paramount importance.
Apply
We are actively reviewing candidates and will proceed with interviews and assessments shortly. If you are excited about the opportunity to lead a dynamic tech team and contribute to Northfork 's growth, we encourage you to apply.
If you have any questions or concerns related to the position, company or process, you are warmly welcome to contact us at charlotte.hoffstrom@edzagroup.se
