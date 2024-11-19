Head of Sustainability Reporting
This new team, Sustainability Reporting will, will bridge the gap between Sustainability and Finance, currently managed through separate reporting processes. The purpose with this team is to connect these processes, coordinate cross-functional efforts and establish new capabilities and controls in order to drive change within Telia and ensure we are financially, socially and environmentally sustainable by connecting financial and sustainability aspects in strategy, risk management, execution and reporting. The team will in addition to this, focus on further developing Telia's sustainability reporting practices, driving transparency and comparability to enable investors to integrate sustainability into their analysis and investment decisions, and redirect capital to sustainable economic activities.
As Head of Sustainability Reporting, you'll...
Provide strong people leadership to inspire and develop the Sustainability Reporting team
Oversee sustainability reporting and further develop Telia's sustainability reporting practices
Define the scope of reporting for compliance and leadership
Ensure the quality and accuracy of sustainability data
Monitor environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics
Who we are looking for
You have several years of experience in sustainability management and environmental reporting as well as strong project management skills and the ability to drive cross-functional initiatives. Furthermore, you have excellent communication and stakeholder engagement abilities. You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Environmental Science, Sustainability, or a related field.
We are more than a workplace
Join our inclusive team and collaborate with over 18,000 talented colleagues from around the globe. Recognized as a Climate Leader in the Nordics and Baltics, we're passionate about creating great products and delivering extraordinary customer experiences while always prioritizing sustainability. We believe our people are our most valuable asset, ensuring everyone feels welcome and valued.
Ready to make better happen?
We 're looking forward to your application by latest 2024-11-29.
