Head of Supply Chain
2023-06-22
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
We are now looking for a Head of Procurement to lead our procurement team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience from procurement in the aerospace industry and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
As Head of Supply Chain you will lead and manage the areas supply chain operations, procurement and logistics.
You have full responsibility for developing and deploying our supply chain strategy. This will include establishing or enhancing our ways of working with the Supply chain productivity and operational processes, including practical and contractual matters, collaboration with other teams and implementing industry best practices for Heart Aerospace.
You are responsible for developing, inspiring and motivating a growing team, as well as developing processes and ways of working within the department.
The Head of Supply Chain will report to the Chief Operating Officer and your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
-
Develop supply chain, logistics and procurement strategy that supports and meets company strategy, company performance objectives and customer expectations
-
Direct the operations organization to enhance profitability through continuous process improvement and increased productivity to achieve the goal of lower costs and timely product delivery
-
Drive long term view of requirements for strategic inventory, direct materials positioning and supply chain stratification across current and future aircraft platforms
-
Ensure the achievement of the team-KPI's that you set-up together with the team
-
Evaluating suppliers, systems, products, and services
-
Have a good understanding of the supplier base for aerospace and develop relationship with suppliers and partners and continuously evaluate new suppliers and partners '
-
Negotiating contracts, and ensuring that approved purchases are cost-efficient and of high quality
-
Overall responsible for our vendor management program
-
Analyzing specific KPI's, prepare reports, action plans and initiate follow-ups
-
Cost optimization and improvement plans
-
Operational activities in relation to our suppliers
-
Together with the other teams you will develop and optimize the best possible supply chain and supply chain quality in line with the overall business strategy
-
You will help growing our suppliers' network on a decision making level
-
You will inspire your team to analyze and to take data driven decisions on all business matters
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
- BS/BA in related field or other relevant education
- Minimum 10 years experience of working with Supply Chain, Procurement and Logistics processes in a leadership position
- Experience working in the commercial aerospace industry in either a tier 1 supplier or OEM environment
- Program and/or functional experience managing an international and integrated supply chain for large projects
- Demonstrated ability to lead and manage in a multi-functional organization
- Experience in supplier-customer negotiations
- Continuous improvement, six-sigma, lean, or other similar training/certification is a merit
- Recognized industry certification in Program Management, Contract Management or Supply Chain Management is an advantage
- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment is a merit
- Experience with commercial aircraft development programs through the entire lifecycle is merit
- Experience working in an EASA Part 21 Design/Production Organization or equivalent is an advantage
Specific Skills/Abilities
- High and proven leadership skills
- Excellent interpersonal and organization skills
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and to electrify the aviation industry
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
