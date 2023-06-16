Head of Strategy and Innovation
The role description
This position will drive and take responsible for creating a strategic vision and roadmap to help Volvo Financial Services successfully navigate and accelerate the transformation journey, as well as leading the cross functional team to identify and cultivate new opportunities for external partnership, innovation and growth aligned with Transforming Together strategy and aspirations.
Main responsibility:
• Leading Strategy and Innovation global function as part of Volvo Financial Services Executive Management Team.
• Responsible for company-level strategy encompassing Volvo Financial Services purpose, aspirations, focus, priorities and enablers.
• Providing analysis and recommendations on Volvo Group strategic themes to Volvo Group Management.
• Leading cross-business strategy teams in the development of Volvo Group strategic themes such as Equipment-as-a-Service.
• Leading Volvo Financial Services innovation efforts focused on fintech partnerships to drive new service development.
Requirements
• You need to have minimum 10 years of experience in senior management, strategy development or innovation management in an international working environment.
• You have great track records in being an effective leader and working experience in both financial services and automotive industries.
• You have proven records working closely with senior executives and multiple stakeholders and demonstrate strong skills in change management, project management and cross cultural agility.
• You are demonstrating the strong business and value driven attitude and you are able to work and deliver high quality results under pressure and across different time zones.
• Good command of both written and spoken English.
Educational Requirements
• MBA or equivalent
About the recruitment process
This position will be finalized in June, and we will go through all application as soon as possible.
Legal entity:
Volvo Financial Services AB
