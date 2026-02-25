Head Of Strategy And Business Development Emea
AB Electrolux / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Going to work at Electrolux has a greater purpose than putting the latest product or technology on the market. It's about improving the everyday lives of millions. By being sustainable and open to new ideas we can push the boundaries of cooking, cleaning, and wellbeing at home. To keep doing so, we need people who want to innovate and re-imagine what life at home can be.
Electrolux also needs shared strategic focus, speed, and simplicity as a company to prosper, and a clear and coordinated approach to achieving this is vital. Business Development has a central role to play in this effort.
If you are passionate about the consumer, enjoy challenging the status quo and guide organizations through change to get things done, then come and join us on this exciting journey, as Head of Strategy and Business Development.
WHAT IS THE ROLE?
Reporting to the CEO of EMEA, the Head of Strategy and Business Development will play a critical role in shaping the long-term strategic direction for the region, identifying and unlocking new growth opportunities, and steering high-impact initiatives that strengthen our competitive position.
As a key member of the regional leadership team, you will influence major decisions across markets, foster strategic partnerships, and translate market insights into actionable business strategies. This is a unique opportunity for an ambitious, analytically minded, and highly collaborative leader to drive transformation at scale and accelerate our next chapter of growth across EMEA.
Concretely, you will:
Define, develop, and continuously refine the long-term strategic roadmap for the EMEA region in alignment with global priorities.
Lead strategic planning cycles, including market assessments, competitive analyses, and business forecasting.
Identify, evaluate, and drive new business opportunities, including partnerships, alliances, and market expansion initiatives.
Lead large-scale transformation programs that enhance profitability, operational excellence, and organizational effectiveness.
Work with the EMEA CEO ensuring Strategy execution is landing in the Commercial Areas and functions according to plan
Partner with functional and country leaders to translate strategy into measurable plans with clear KPIs, milestones, and performance dashboards.
Oversee the strategic project portfolio and ensure timely, high-quality delivery of high-impact initiatives.
Drive insight-led decision making by establishing robust market intelligence, competitor monitoring, and scenario-planning processes.
Develop and oversee the regional licensing business strategy in close collaboration with key functions, including Product Line, Sales, and Brand, to ensure strong commercial and brand-aligned outcomes.
Lead and mentor a high-performing Strategy & Business Development team, including a BD Director, Market Intelligence Managers, as well as a Licensing Manager within the extended team. Collaborate closely with the Electrolux Always Improve team to ensure smooth execution of strategic initiatives.
Represent the Strategy & Business Development function within the regional leadership team and in global strategy forums.
WHAT IS YOUR PROFILE?
You have
A Master's degree in economics, business management, finance, or a related field.
A minimum of 15 years' experience in business development, strategy, or project management in a global context -with experience running a business in consumer goods, covering multiple functions (e.g., marketing, IT/tech, project management, business ownership), or with a background in a top-tier global management consulting firm.
Experience driving Digital Transformation and/or other major transformation programs.
Strong business acumen with solid financial skills and experience in performance reporting and analysis.
M&A experience (a plus).
A proven track record in change management and people leadership.
Experience working in a truly international environment.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
You demonstrate
A strong strategic mindset and excellent business acumen.
Advanced analytical skills with the ability to structure and clarify complex issues.
A proactive, agile, and independent approach.
Innovative thinking and an outside-in, customer- and market-driven perspective.
High integrity and strong influence skills in a global matrix environment.
Comfort with ambiguity and the ability to work under tight deadlines.
Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to build effective relationships across the organization.
Strong verbal and written communication skills.
Courage to challenge the status quo and the ability to drive alignment while understanding the human and cultural impacts of organizational change.
The ability to balance strategic thinking with hands-on execution and a strong drive for results. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux Appliances AB (org nr 556222-8683) Jobbnummer
9764113