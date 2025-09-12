Head of Steel Operations
Stegra Boden AB / Chefsjobb / Boden Visa alla chefsjobb i Boden
2025-09-12
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra Boden AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an experienced Head of Steel Operations to lead our steelmaking plant in Boden. This senior role carries full responsibility for production, planning, maintenance, and operational excellence, with a strong focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation.
Key responsibilities
Lead and develop steel operations, driving efficiency, quality, and profitability
Oversee P&L, budgeting, and performance management
Drive continuous improvement, lean processes, and greenfield project execution
Build and inspire high-performing teams in a multicultural environment
Ensure safety, compliance, and sustainability across all operations
Requirements
Master's degree in engineering or equivalent
10+ years of leadership experience in steel or heavy industry
Strong track record in production, maintenance, and large-scale operations
Proven skills in strategy, financial management, and operational excellence
Experience with greenfield projects is highly valued
Fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31
E-post: johanna.hjorth@stegra.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9505232