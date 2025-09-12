Head of Steel Operations

Stegra Boden AB / Chefsjobb / Boden
2025-09-12


We are seeking an experienced Head of Steel Operations to lead our steelmaking plant in Boden. This senior role carries full responsibility for production, planning, maintenance, and operational excellence, with a strong focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation.
Key responsibilities
Lead and develop steel operations, driving efficiency, quality, and profitability
Oversee P&L, budgeting, and performance management
Drive continuous improvement, lean processes, and greenfield project execution
Build and inspire high-performing teams in a multicultural environment
Ensure safety, compliance, and sustainability across all operations

Requirements
Master's degree in engineering or equivalent
10+ years of leadership experience in steel or heavy industry
Strong track record in production, maintenance, and large-scale operations
Proven skills in strategy, financial management, and operational excellence
Experience with greenfield projects is highly valued
Fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31
E-post: johanna.hjorth@stegra.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Stegra Boden AB (org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta)
961 50  BODEN

Jobbnummer
9505232

