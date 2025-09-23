Head of Solutions
Do you thrive on turning strategy into action and creating value through innovation? At Sandvik Coromant, we're now looking for a senior leader to join us in a brand-new role at the heart of our transformation, as we're moving from product-centric to solution-driven offer development and sales to create even greater customer value.
Be part of something bigger - join us on an exciting journey of transformation
At Sandvik Coromant, we don't just lead the manufacturing industry - we're reshaping it. As a global leader in advanced manufacturing, we're on a journey to transform how we work and how we create value.
Our industry is changing faster than ever, and we're committed to delivering smart, end-to-end solutions, products and services to our customers. And we're doing it with passionate change makers - people who challenge the status quo.
This is your opportunity to be part of a team built on high-trust, empowerment, collaboration, bold ideas, and shared purpose. Together, we're shaping the future of manufacturing - with our customers at the heart of everything we do.
Your mission
In this role, you own the offer strategy and portfolio for our solution business and make sure it delivers business results and customer value. This means setting a clear direction, building strong partnerships, and ensuring flawless execution across the organization. You lead the development of modular and scalable solution offerings that combine hardware, software, services, know-how and commercial models. You make sure they scale successfully across markets and customer segments.
Your work includes:
Driving the shift from product-centric to solution-based offer and value creation, ensuring alignment across Product & Solution Management, Sales, R&D, Operations and Marketing & Communications.
Developing and evolving our solution portfolio and new business models such as Pay Per Part while securing growth and profitability.
Leading application development and prioritizing strategic focus areas based on industry trends and customer needs.
Building and developing a high-performing global team focused on solutions and applications.
Representing the solution business in internal and external forums and contributing to strategic decision-making at the highest level.
This is a role where you combine strategic thinking with operational execution, ensuring that our solutions deliver real value for customers and sustainable growth for Sandvik Coromant.
You report to the Vice President of Product & Solution Management and is part of the Product and Solution Management team. The location for this position is flexible. The ability to travel internationally is required.
Your profile
You bring a strong strategic and commercial mindset, combined with an extensive background of leading business transformation in industrial B2B environments. Deep knowledge of solution selling, lifecycle management, and application development is essential, and familiarity with digital technologies, automation, and solution-based models is a strong advantage. A proven ability to lead global teams and manage complex stakeholder landscapes is essential. A degree in business, engineering, or other related field is required, and an advanced degree is a plus.
Success in this role calls for a customer-centric visionary leader who inspires trust and engagement. You communicate with impact, build strong relationships across functions and cultures, and thrive in a fast-paced, global environment. Analytical thinking, creativity, and the ability to turn vision into action are key to making a difference. You have a practical, hands-on mindset and are ready to roll up your sleeves and drive real outcomes.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment.
Contact information
Union contacts (Sweden):
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Anna Pettersen
Hiring manager: Annika Langéen, Vice President of Product & Solution Management
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
How to apply
Send your application no later than October 3, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0083695.
