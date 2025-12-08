Head of SD Business Finance
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are excited to offer the role of Head of Service Delivery Business Finance at Ericsson. In this position you will lead and develop the BCSS Service Delivery Financial Analyst team in close collaboration with your stakeholders in Service Delivery and Finance. The position reports to the BCSS Head of Business Operations and CFO Office.
This position is integral to the BCSS Service Delivery and Finance organizations. You will lead a team of highly skilled finance professional in bringing key insights and advice based on financial analysis that aids decision-making processes and supports future value creation. You will also work closely with the Service Delivery Business Management & Analytics leadership to jointly develop the finance and analytics support.
What you will do:
• Lead the Service Delivery Business Finance team, setting clear priorities, developing skills, and ensuring strong delivery of BF services.
• Own the planning, forecasting, and reporting for Service Delivery, producing timely, accurate, and actionable insights.
• Participate in and advise on updates to financial models, assumptions, and governance around the Ericsson Financial Model.
• Champion innovation and automation to improve our financial planning and analysis capabilities.
• Ensure governance, risk management, and compliance.
The skills you bring:
• People leadership: proven experience building, coaching, and retaining high-performing finance teams.
• Business understanding: deep knowledge of service delivery, operational drivers, and commercial levers that affect margin and cash performance.
• Financial analysis & forecasting: expertise in forecasting, planning, business case development, and variance analysis.
• Stakeholder engagement: excellent communication and influencing skills; ability to translate complex finance topics for non-financial leaders and collaborate across
functions.
