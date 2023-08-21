Head of Sales Support & Development - Rock Tools
For Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and division Rock Tools, we're currently looking for a commercial and business driven leader to manage our Sales Support and Development team and drive the interaction with our 14 sales areas. Are you ready for a mission where profitable growth, customer first and challenging the status quo are in focus? Then look no further - this opening presents a great chance for you to join an exciting and truly global organization and to make your mark on our future sales offering.
Division Rock Tools is a world-leading producer of rock tools and services for the mining and construction industry. Our solutions are based on years of research, experience, and customer feedback, and we're proud to offer you the best and most valuable products and services for every unique job.
Your mission
In this position, you're an important member of the Rock Tools management team, and you support the development and implementation of our strategies and local business plans as you aim to create a truly developing and knowledge sharing culture in the broader Rock Tools team. With your prominent leadership capabilities, you make use of your stakeholder management skills by collaborating both directly and indirectly with the Vice Presidents of the Sales Areas, BLMs, and key stakeholders within SMR. You keep up to date with changing market conditions and customer needs to be able to identify opportunities, and by finding successful ways of mixing strategy and operational performance in this border between the technical and commercial world, you pave the way for a profitable sales offering. Supporting our sales organization with the intelligence needed to continue driving efficient, profitable, commercial, and business-oriented sales is one of your key responsibilities - this also means that you contribute to the management team with sales insights from an outsider sentiment and customer point-of-view. You also establish strong relations between the sales team and our product lines, and you ensure overall synergies and successful collaboration.
In addition to driving topline growth, you manage profitability from a pricing point-of-view, as you lead our central Rock Tools pricing team in conducting analyses and implementation of pricing management.
As Head of Sales Support and Development, you report to the President of Rock Tools. The location for this position is at our main site in Sandviken and global travel is included as a natural part of this job.
Your character
You have a degree in Business Administration or Engineering or have gained equivalent knowledge through an extensive working career, and you're experienced in technical product sales. Your background includes successfully leading teams in a matrix global organization, and you have a proven track record of driving and implementing change. With a broad understanding of the industry and market competition, you're both eager and well equipped for seizing opportunities and making businesses grow. As we're truly international, you must be fluent in English, while we consider skills in Swedish as beneficial.
Who you are makes all the difference! You have a commercial mindset and are genuinely skilled in creating outstanding and profitable collaborations. Effectively balancing a strategic outlook with operational work makes you very successful at your job, and you confidently master a challenge as you evaluate options and adjust plans to suit our current business needs. Using your excellent communication skills, you also inspire high performance, and you encourage people around you through an empowering, influential, and credible leadership.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
Please send your application as soon as possible and no later than September 10. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0058138).
Contact Information
For further information about this position, please contact:
James Crilley, Executive Talent Acquisition Expert, james.crilley@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Per Hedman, Unionen, +46 (0)26 265 014
Rickard Andreasson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 265 183
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 261 601
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2022, sales were approximately 57 billion SEK with about 16,200 employees.
