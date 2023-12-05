Head of Risk & Compliance
Saab AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Karlskoga Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Karlskoga
2023-12-05
, Lekeberg
, Degerfors
, Nacka
, Storfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Karlskoga
, Örebro
, Lindesberg
, Karlstad
, Arboga
eller i hela Sverige
Come and join our team within Business Support at BU Ground Combat as Head of Risk & Compliance. Business Support includes competences within Contract & Project Quality, Risk & Compliance, Operational Development, IT, Security and Export Control.
Your role
We are now increasing our work within the area of Risk and Compliance and add a new department within Business Support BU Ground Combat.
We are looking for a driven and experienced leader with good business understanding who is passionate about Risk management and requirement handling to establish and develop the department in close cooperation with other units within Saab/Business Area Dynamics.
As Head of Risk & Compliance you are directly responsible for a small team of specialists within the areas Risk & Compliance.
You will be the business driver and responsible for leading the work with development of our risk management work, a task that requires skills to cooperate within our Business Unit and Operational Units. But also with Business Area Dynamics and other Business Units
Your main responsibilities will be:
* Ensure organizational effectiveness by providing leadership and direction for BU Risk & Compliance function, including performance management by developing and converting strategies and strategic objectives to functional targets and activities.
* Take responsible for driving and develop our work within Risk management at BU Ground Combat.
* Provide subject matter expertise and support within the area of Risk management for the BU.
* Lead and support the work in our business unit, which includes Environmental compliance, Information security (ISO 27001 and customer specific requirements), FAR/DFAR compliance, Minimum level of compliance for our international sites.
* Cooperate with other units and functions to support our business by setting directions and help implement way of working.
Your profile
As Head of Risk & Compliance, you will possess a strong understanding of how your area impacts on the business. You will focus on achieving results through a team effort and contribute to the BU 's overall strategy.
To succeed the ideal candidate will have:
* Experience from work within risk management and/or requirement handling.
* Leadership skills, preferably with manager experience, and strong communication skills.
* Since you will represent the function both internally and externally, you need to interact well with both stakeholders and colleagues and work across cultural barriers.
* You need an analytical and structured way of working with a global perspective.
* Knowledge of legal aspects, laws, regulations, standards and best practices relating to risk handling and compliance monitoring.
* Good understanding of how to implement ways of working into processes to be supportive to the business.
* Fluency in both Swedish and English.
* Knowledge and/or understanding of risk and compliance within the area of cyber security, information security and experience of project management is an advantage.
* Personal qualities will be of great importance and it is paramount that you are trustworthy and take responsible for your actions and tasks. You have the ability to take action independently and like to work both with day-to-day activities and planning long-term.
This role reports to BU Ground Combats Head of Business Support.
This position is placed at our office in Karlskoga.
Business trips, mainly in Sweden but also internationally, is frequently occurring.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. If you feel confident that you have the drive and profile that's required - please forward your application as soon as possible.
We welcome your application in both English and Swedish.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_23515". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8307283