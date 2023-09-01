Head of Retail Network Performance
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Driving the transformation in retail
The purpose of the Retail Performance team, within Retail Operations, is to set and track financial, performance and network design criteria for the retail network. We are responsible for retailer performance measurements, retailer standards, and remuneration We work with data, standards and policies at site, national, regional as well as global levels.
The Head of Retail Network Performance (global) is an important part of shaping the retail landscape. This job gives you lead of performance tracking for physical retail spaces. We are launching a new business management /composite tool for retailer financial data where you will lead the implementation for EMEA and lead the National Sales Companies (NSCs) in developing tracking formats and targets for direct as well as wholesale markets.
Who are you?
We seek you who dares to challenge the current status quo which is the traditional automotive industry and turn it into a modern, responsive, relevant and number one electric car brand. We welcome inspiration also from other premium/luxury retail brands.
In your daily job you will be driving retail performance measurements and target settings for NSCs and regions. You will act as project leader for implementing our new composite tool. The role will expand Volvo Cars capabilities displaying a complete view of retail partner performance. You will work in close collaboration with departments such as finance, legal, vehicle programs and our digital team. We are a small team with a broad global collaboration platform, and we work with speed and engagement and get things done to enable the business to be successful. You will work with a global perspective, fueled with local flavor.
Responsibilities:
* Lead and develop the retail financial performance reporting and metrics
* Project lead the implementation of the new Composite Tool for EMEA and explore global harmonization in reporting
* Develop financial modeling for retailer and networks
* Identify and acquire relevant facts & insights to develop the retail performance function
* Develop guidelines and manuals for our users at NSCs, regions and HQ
* Passionately communicating the value of the retail performance and provide education, communication and engagement to drive transformation
Experience:
* Master's degree in finance, accounting or equivalent
* 5+ year experience at a NSC or at a retailer in a finance or controlling role
* Proven track record of developing performance metrics in an automotive or retail environment
* Program management experience
Competence and experience are important, but personality and potential are key
The mobility industry is changing rapidly, and the competitive environment and our company's strategy might change fast. Therefore, we are not only valuing your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your potential to develop and embrace unknown future challenges. Most important is that you share our values, truly believe in and are motivated by our purpose and have an honest ambition to join a dynamic team that is deeply committed to transform and progress the consumer experience in the mobility industry at global scale.
Location:
Gothenburg Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66529-41849921". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Craig Schlebusch 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8079805