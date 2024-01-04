Head of Retail Energy Solutions
2024-01-04
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Energy Solutions team is organized within the unit Strategy & Program Management. We are responsible for accelerating the shift towards a fully electric and sustainable future by bringing new mobility offers and services to our consumers, from strategy definition to offer launch. We are also responsible for adding new business with the objective to improve sustainability, expand our current scope and support our growth.
What you'll do
Our retail partners have an important role in our electrification and commercial transformation. In our strategy to provide access to a market leading charging ecosystem, energy management at retail is a key cornerstone of our product roadmap and offers. These offerings will be offered B2B, not only to our retailers, but also other customers.
As a Head of Retail Energy Solutions, you will fully contribute to our electrification and sustainability vision: it is not only about charging, but also about smart charging, energy optimization, energy storage and access to renewable energy.
To do so, you will act at the crossroads of user experience, engineering, and business - setting the business strategy together with our regions and markets, bringing a clear business insight and customer focus, and translating the aligned strategy into comprehensive products and offers.
You will be part of a cross-functional team where you will have a strong voice in prioritizing the activities Volvo should engage in. You will have a global mindset while being able to support and take initiatives at market level when needed.
Together with relevant stakeholders, you will practice end to end responsibility for retail energy solutions in and outside Volvo Cars products throughout full lifecycle including:
* Develop strategic plans, the corresponding consumer offers and ensure execution of implementation in all Volvo Cars products, including time, technology, cost;
* Develop and implement strategic plans for sourcing, footprint and partners to secure reliable supply chains;
* Develop and implement strategic plans including partnerships;
* Be the company's go-to person for retail energy solutions related matters and through use of the PMO model lead cross functional teams.
What you'll bring
* At least 5-10 years of experience from relevant industry (automotive, charging, energy) in same or similar role;
* Relevant University degree;
* Deep industry knowledge including technology, market dynamics, trends and competitive landscape;
* Previous experience or proven understanding of retail network management;
* Business knowledge and understanding for the ongoing transformation towards electrification;
* Leadership experience with ability to lead own and matrix teams whilst building relationships;
* Experience from working in, navigating and building relationships in large organizations;
* Strategic thinking;
* Problem solving skills;
* Result oriented;
* Communication skills;
* Negotiation skills.
Permanent position in Volvo Cars Headquarters, Gothenburg, Sweden with location flexibility.
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the recruiter Ayla Kutlay at ayla.kutlay@volvocars.com
