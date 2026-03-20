Head of Public Sales & Education
Foxway AB / Säljarjobb / Solna Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna
2026-03-20
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Foxway AB i Solna
, Växjö
, Sundsvall
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Drive Public sector growth. Lead Education sales at Foxway.
At Foxway, we don't just manage IT - we enable smarter, more sustainable tech for a circular economy. Through our solutions, we help organizations, schools, and public institutions optimize their IT lifecycle while reducing environmental impact.
Now, we're looking for a Head of Public Sales & Education. This is a senior, commercially-driven leader who thrives on ownership, strategy, and results. This is your chance to shape Foxway's growth in the public sector, with a strong focus on the Education segment.
About the role
As Head of Public Sales & Education, you will own and execute Foxway's commercial strategy for public sector clients. You'll be fully accountable for revenue, margin, pipeline, and profitable growth, leading a team of sales professionals while shaping our customer and market strategy.
Your role combines strategic leadership with hands-on execution:
Lead and develop the public sales organization, setting performance targets and driving a commercially-focused culture.
Define and execute sales and business strategies specifically for municipalities, state-owned organizations, and schools with a strong focus on education market.
Drive public procurement processes, ensuring competitive, high-quality tenders with strong commercial terms.
Engage with key stakeholders, lead contract negotiations, and collaborate across functions to deliver business results.
Be the public face of Foxway in the sector, presenting our offerings in bids, RFPs, and strategic discussions.
Establish performance-driven business planning, forecasting, and financial accountability.
You'll be instrumental in moving the organization from reactive delivery to proactive, strategic growth.
What we're looking for
We believe success in this role comes from a mix of experience, seniority, and mindset:
Proven public sector sales experience: 10+ years in direct public sales or 5+ years in account management followed by a sales leadership role.
Senior, confident leadership: comfortably representing Foxway in RFPs, bids, and executive-level discussions.
Commercial and strategic acumen: strong ability to set direction, drive business growth, and make decisions based on data and market insight.
Proven experience of public procurement: deep understanding of tender processes, contracts, and pricing strategies.
Proactive, driving force:you set strategies, anticipate market needs, and take ownership of results.
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Willingness to travel: including attending bids and customer meetings.
Based in Stockholm or Gothenburg and able to work in our office 4 days a week.
Direct experience in IT, OEM, ITAM, or lifecycle management sectors is a great advantage.
Why Foxway?
Be part of a purpose-driven company enabling a sustainable, circular tech future.
Own and shape the commercial strategy for the public sector and Education segment.
Lead a senior, high-performing team with full accountability for growth and results.
Make a visible impact on schools, municipalities, and state organizations, helping them adopt smarter, more sustainable IT solutions.
If you are a seasoned public sector sales leader with a commercial mindset and a drive to make a real impact, we would love to hear from you.
Come and lead Foxway's public sales and education journey Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foxway AB
(org.nr 556470-0309)
Evenemangsgatan 21 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Säljkontor Jobbnummer
9811523