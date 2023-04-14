Head of Project and Function Control
Saab AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Linköping Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Linköping
2023-04-14
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Your role
We are looking for a business minded, enthusiastic leader, with strong analytical and communicational skills, who is willing to get involved in and drive improvements within our business and operations.
You will report to the BU Controller Gripen Design.
Your key responsibilities will be proactively, focusing on the performance of the operations. This includes leading the team of project controllers in planning, follow up, analyzing and reporting the financials of the operations.
You will:
*
Drive and develop the work with monthly reporting, forecasts and budgets.
*
Develop working methods to secure appropriate ways of working regarding the financials within the department context
*
Drive various improvement initiatives
*
Together with your team, be a support to department managers in complex financial matters.
*
Be a support to and, act on behalf of, the BU Controller
*
Work proactively and contribute to a transparent and inclusive environment
*
Leading a team of project controllers in their day-to- day work
*
Provide energy and create commitment within the group, where co-operation and communication are key words
You will work in close cooperation with the BU Controller as well as with other controllers in the Finance function and actively contribute to improvements and progress in various financial processes and systems. There will be a possibility in making your own mark on the role, together with the BU Controller.
Your profile
To be successful and thrive in this role, it is important to have integrity, be able to motivate others and to have analytic and pedagogical ability to understand and explain financial conditions. You work in a systematic, visionary manner towards set targets, and your ability to change when needed is high. You have strong analytical skills, combined with a high level of communicational skills.
You should be business oriented and have basic knowledge of project management. Preferable, you are a graduate from a Business School/University with some years of experience. Experience from a project driven environment is an advantage and knowledge in Agresso, Mercur and/or Antura are meritorious.
Fulfillment of this position might be concluded during the recruitment period so we look forward to see your application as soon as possible.
Location will be Linköping.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions, requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
Business Unit Gripen Design task is to ensure development, production, testing, delivery and operation of the complete Gripen E weapon system to Sweden, Gripen E and F to Brazil, as well as to new customers (future export customers). The assignment includes responsibility for delivering in accordance with current contracts, as well as coordination both within Saab, with subcontractors and partners, as well as with customers.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_18966". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Kontakt
Saab AB +46734184318 Jobbnummer
7656726