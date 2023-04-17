Head of Production
2023-04-17
As the Head of Production, you will be an integral part of the studio leadership team at Starbreeze. Reporting to the VP of Studio, working closely with the Head of Games and Head of Operations, your primary responsibility will be to provide daily production leadership and guidance to our projects and their teams. You will be the studio leadership representative for our project Producers as well as manage their careers and development.
You are an analytical and data driven person who is passionate about planning, efficiency, and engaging teams in continuous improvement of our game development tools and processes. Together with your team you will ensure the game projects are planned and produced efficiently, on time, on budget and to the right level of quality.
Areas of responsibility:
• Set and implement clear development frameworks; including task tracking, decision making pipelines, and a consistent tools usage.
• Develop project indicators that track project quality, delivery, and predictability.
• Identify and implement improvements to the established processes across all projects on an ongoing basis.
• Balance the studio's resource plan against the needs of each project and discipline, with a clear view on both the immediate and the future.
• Help establish direction and strategy for each project's execution while ensuring alignment with internal and external leadership.
• Continuously monitor the studio capacity plans in order to provide each project with the necessary conditions to succeed.
• Provide a point of escalation for conflict management and problem solving.
• Serve as the final point of approval for all project plans, schedules, and status reports across all studio initiatives.
• Train, mentor and deploy the project producer team to execute and deliver.
• Occasionally be prepared to actively help a single project execute on their plans and milestones.
Experience:
•
Extensive experience within project management.
• Proven experience in releasing multiple AAA live service, multi-platform, online games and seeing them through all phases of the development cycle.
• Good grasp of managing various stakeholders, and an understanding of how to visualize status for both teams and executives.
• Experience in negotiation, mediation, and conflict resolution in complex project setups.
• Focused on facilitating, motivating, and inspiring team(s) to work as one team towards clear project goals to execution.
We are one team with a great place to work vision!
Still reading? Good...because here's the good part of this job ad:
We offer you a position at a company where we value empowerment, agility and ownership. While we evolve we want you to grow with us and to develop as a professional.
What more do we offer?
• Competitive salaries with yearly reviews
• Yearly wellness benefit
• Referral bonuses
• 6 weeks paid vacation per year
• Pension on top of salary, 50% above collective agreement standard
• 90% of your salary will be covered while on Parental leave for up to 6 months
• Relocation support if you move from abroad
• Ideal office location in central Stockholm
• Massage sessions once a month
Sounds good? Then we can't wait to see your CV and look forward to meeting you. We recommend that you apply as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continuously. Please submit your CV in English.
At Starbreeze we value diversity and inclusion. We welcome you as who you are, no matter where you are from or what games you play. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556551-8932), http://www.starbreeze.com/ Arbetsplats
Starbreeze Kontakt
Luke Beazley luke.beazley@starbreeze.com Jobbnummer
7668804