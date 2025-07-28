Head of Product & Material Quality ESK
2025-07-28
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Do you want to make a real difference in an environment where quality, innovation, and leadership go hand in hand? At Volvo Construction Equipment, you will have the opportunity to lead a highly committed team - while also helping to shape the future of production technology. We are looking for two quality managers who want to develop both people and processes, and who are ready to take our component plant in Eskilstuna to the next level.
In this role, you will be responsible for one of our two quality areas: QA Product or QA Material. You will lead a dedicated team and collaborate closely with production, engineering, purchasing, and - sometimes - suppliers. You will be both a strategist and a coach, with a clear focus on improving quality and efficiency in our workflows.
As Head of QA Product:
* You focus on product quality throughout the manufacturing and assembly process.
* You work closely with engineering and production teams.
* You drive continuous improvements in processes and methods.
As Head of QA Material:
* You are responsible for the quality of incoming materials and components.
* You maintain dialogue with suppliers and collaborate closely with purchasing.
* You ensure that we receive the right materials at the right time - and at the right quality.
Regardless of role, you'll work in an operation where safety, quality, and sustainability are core values - in a future-oriented factory currently undergoing rapid growth and development.
Your future team
You will become a key part of the quality organization at our component factory in Eskilstuna - one of Europe's largest machining plants and a supplier of axles and transmissions to both Volvo CE construction equipment and certain Volvo Trucks models.
The site also hosts global functions, extensive product development, and our largest demo park with visitors from around the world. Here, you'll work in an international environment, close to the forefront of technology, with short decision paths and great room for influence.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with a genuine interest in both people and continuous improvement. You are communicative, analytical, and solution-oriented - with a strong commitment to creating the right conditions for others to succeed.
We believe that you have:
* Previous leadership experience, preferably within manufacturing or other flow-based operations.
* Solid knowledge of quality work and problem-solving methodologies.
* A coaching and inclusive leadership style.
* The ability to think strategically while acting pragmatically.
We value diversity, openness, and flexibility - to us, the right attitude and willingness to grow are just as important as formal qualifications. A university degree is considered a plus but is not required. You must be able to communicate effectively in English, both written and spoken.
What's in it for you?
Working with us means:
* A leadership role in a forward-looking industry where you can influence and grow.
* Access to experienced colleagues, strong support, and excellent development opportunities.
* A culture built on Volvo's core values - respect, inclusion, and sustainability.
* Opportunities to grow within the Volvo Group - both in Sweden and internationally.
With us, you don't just build a career - you help build the future.
Ready for the next move?
Do you recognize yourself in this description? Then we'd love to hear from you! Selection and interviews will begin no earlier than week 34. The last day to apply is August 31st. We care about your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via email.
If you have questions about the role or want to know more, please contact:
Patric Klacksell, QES Manager: patric.klacksell@volvo.com
Christina Nordin, People & Culture Partner: christina.nordin@volvo.com
