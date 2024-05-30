Head of Product - Data Services
2024-05-30
Do you want to join an innovative and dynamic environment and work with tomorrow's software offerings for the manufacturing industry? This could be the role for you! At Division Tool Flow Solutions, we're now looking for a visionary leader to manage our new Data Services product line.
Some words about the division
Our newly established Tool Flow Solutions division, part of Sandvik Machining Solutions, comprises around 150 employees and two brands: CRIBWISE and TDM Systems. We act in a fast-paced software business, have a strong focus on growth and aim at becoming a world leader within our domain. Welcome to Sandvik!
Your mission
As Head of our Global Data Services Product Line, you take the lead in establishing a standalone offering for Data Services - which previously has been an add-on to our other software offerings. One of your main tasks is to oversee our product management process from conception through release and beyond. Taking responsibility for the end-to-end business outcomes of the products, you ensure that every aspect from product development to sales, marketing, and customer service is aligned to deliver maximum value to customers and drive business success. You set product strategies, define product roadmaps, and lead cross-functional teams to drive product success in the marketplace.
Included in your role is to:
Establish a strategy and vision for our Data Services offering and create and manage a multi-year execution plan.
Develop and package the offering, define the go-to-market strategy and operating model together with sales and marketing and service teams.
Develop modern technology and tools that allow us to deliver value-adding data services to our customers, through efficient collaboration with technology teams.
You report to the President of Tool Flow Solutions and are an active member of our management team. The location for this position is either at one of or Swedish sites, or in Tübingen, Germany, and some travel is part of the role.
Your profile
We're looking for an experienced product manager with a track record of managing all aspects of a successful software product throughout its lifecycle - preferably within manufacturing and tool management. Since we're a global business, you need great communication skills in English, both written and verbal. Your background includes:
Managing complex product ecosystems and achieving strategic objectives.
Integrating various functional strategies into a cohesive product strategy.
Leading cross-functional teams in a high-growth environment.
Experience of agile methodologies and adapting them to various operational contexts.
We highly value your personal qualities, characterized by your ability to think strategically and execute methodically; balancing multiple priorities. You have pronounced analytical and problem-solving skills - great for decision-making and interpreting strategic data. With your customer-focused mindset and results-oriented entrepreneurial spirit, you're adaptive and resilient, and able to navigate complex challenges with agility. As a visionary leader and innovative thinker with excellent communication and interpersonal skills, you excel in inspiring and motivating teams as well as interacting and negotiating with stakeholders across our global matrix organization.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. We invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Hanna Thomas, Recruitment Specialist at hanna.thomas@sandvik.com
We have already decided on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Hiring Manager: Oskar Edqvist, President of Tool Flow Solutions
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
How to apply
Send us your application through our application system as soon as possible and no later than June 16th, 2024. Job ID: R0067823. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2023, sales were approximately 49 billion SEK with about 20,300 employees. Så ansöker du
