Head of Operator Assistance
2024-07-09
Join Volvo Construction Equipment
As the sun sets through the pine forest outside, you finish perfecting your presentation. You feel prepared for tomorrow's strategy meeting with your leadership team. Walking out, you breathe in the fresh spring air, feeling content and ready for the challenges ahead.
WELCOME TO THE TEAM!
We are seeking dynamic leaders to join our Operator & Electronic System (OES) leadership team at Volvo Construction Equipment. As one of ten managers, you will drive strategies and support your team, collaborating with other engineering teams, our commercial organization, and customers. Each role has unique responsibilities detailed below. You will be supported by your team, manager, OES leadership colleagues, and talented professionals from various departments.
About the Operator & Electronic System (OES) Organization
OES is a key function within Technology at Volvo Construction Equipment. We develop and verify hardware and software for embedded and non-embedded systems, including software platforms, infotainment, connectivity, and operator assistance. Our mission includes ensuring compliance, functional safety, and cybersecurity.
Our goal is to deliver outstanding customer value through our digital services and system delivery. We aim to make VCE a leader in the software industry by embracing calculated risks, rapid iteration, and continuous improvement.
Your Role and Impact
As a leader, you will inspire, coach, and support your team while contributing to OES's strategic work. You will help your team improve, remove obstacles, and trust them to succeed. Your team will work with agile methodologies, likely in Scrum teams, and your role will be to facilitate successful cross-functional collaboration.
You are a people-first leader who approaches new situations with curiosity and respect.
Who Are You?
We seek individuals from diverse backgrounds and expertise. You likely have leadership experience in technical development, people management, or project leadership, and have been involved in strategic and continuous improvement work. You enjoy guiding and coaching colleagues to grow and succeed.
Your experience in product development, particularly in relevant engineering areas, will support your team. You will be the formal owner of your technical responsibility area, always backing your team members. We value your ability to balance a holistic view with attention to detail and prioritize for short- and long-term success.
Specific Positions
Head of Operator Assistance
This team of engineers and developers drives the development of platforms that assist operators and support customer productivity. The team collaborates with research engineers in Future Solutions and key stakeholders. This role is crucial in shaping product roadmaps for new technical areas.
