Head of Market Risk Analyst Pool in Stockholm
2023-06-09
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Vattenfall Group Risk Management aims to ensure long-term sustainable corporate development by providing state-of-the art support to decision-makers. Risk management not only provides transparency of risks versus opportunities, but also drives the processes for the identification, analysis, assessment and risk response. The department also carries out supervision of risks, risk reporting and relevant documentation. Group Risk Management is responsible for Risk Controlling, the ERM-process (Enterprise Risk Management) of the Group, relevant risk documents, providing a second opinion on operational risk issues, risk reporting and for the overall Risk Management development within the Vattenfall Group.
Vattenfall Group Risk Management is seeking a Head of Swedish and Dutch Market Risk Analyst Pool based in Stockholm. Located on the trading floors in both Stockholm and Hamburg, Market Risk is responsible for providing transparency, support and control on the market and (funding) liquidity risks associated with Business Area Markets' trading, hedging and sourcing activities, SF Treasury activities as well as the wider Vattenfall Group. Market Risk is also responsible for providing transparency on regulatory limits set by EMIR and MifiD directives.
Main tasks & responsibilities of the Head of Market Risk Analyst Pool Sweden and Netherlands:
To provide support to the Director of Market Risk and cover duties in his absence.
To manage directly part of the Market Risk team with overall responsibility for Nordic Power Trading and Asset reporting, as well as SF Treasury risk reporting.
To represent and communicate the interests and viewpoints of Market Risk in various forums, committees, steering groups, and projects.
To provide transparency on, support to, and control of the trading, hedging, and sourcing activities of BA Markets and SF Treasury, and to provide a quantitative and qualitative description of the performance and risk- taking to stakeholders.
To provide transparency on regulatory reporting obligations.
To monitor the development of the Gross Margin and Gross Margin at Risk of Vattenfall's asset base within the liquid horizon and support the Director of Market Risk in communicating this to the Vattenfall Risk Committee on a monthly basis.
To monitor risk-taking against delegated mandates.
To monitor and develop robust controls around the algorithmic trading activities of BA Markets.
To drive continuous improvements to maintain robust risk management processes, facilitating timely and accurate risk reporting.
To develop and maintain a motivated and skilled team who keep up the highest standards of risk management, as well as provide suitable developmental and performance feedback.
Qualifications
University degree within a relevant area.
At least 5 years of professional experience in applying risk management principles and techniques to physical and financial commodity trading and / or financial trading activities.
Proven track record of challenging the commercial functions.
Managerial experience within an international environment.
Extensive knowledge of Nordic power and / or financial markets.
Knowledge in European Energy and Financial regulations a strong advantage.
Strong command of English, both written and oral. A good command of Swedish will be beneficial.
You lead by example and together with your team you develop both business and people. Your cooperation and communication skills are excellent and you have the ability to convey complex information in various ways to suit different stakeholders.
Additional Information
Our Offer
At Vattenfall you will work in an open and entrepreneurial environment. We offer you a challenging and independent job in an informal, dynamic working environment. You can play a part in shaping the future of a company where the only constant is change. Besides being a challenging and inspiring place to work, we value a great work atmosphere. We want to be the best in what we do. We offer good remuneration, attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional growth.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Read more about diversity and other benefits here: https://careers.vattenfall.com/global/en/about-us
Location Stockholm/Solna. Travelling will occur.
We welcome applications in English only with a motivation letter as to why you wish to apply for this position, no later than July 2, 2023. Please note that interviews will be held in August.
We kindly request that you do not send applications by email.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Andrew Fleming, andrew.fleming@vattenfall.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter Peter Blixter, +46 72 237 32 02.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Michelle von Gyllenpalm (Akademikerna), Jens Morell (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidate will be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
