2025-12-17
TL;DR - Lovable is at the forefront of creating an entire industry. We are seeking a Head of Legal to lead our legal strategy and ensure that our operations align with regulatory requirements while supporting innovation and growth. This role offers a unique opportunity to shape the legal landscape in the fast-paced environment of AI software creation.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with any language. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, automate work, and bring their ideas to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
15+ years of experience including handling tech-focused legal matters in an in-house leadership position.
You possess a J.D. (Juris Doctor) or Master of Laws (LL.M.) preferably together with a degree in Computer Engineering (or an equivalent discipline).
Experience negotiating and drafting complex SaaS/AI commercial contracts and partnership deals.
Ability to manage legal risk, crisis response, and regulatory investigations, with a history of handling such incidents.
Proven track record in privacy and security compliance (GDPR, CCPA, AI Act).
Leadership skills to build and lead a legal team.
Experience with AI tools in general, Lovable in particular.
What you'll do
Draft, review, and negotiate a range of contracts, including technology licensing, partnership agreements, and service agreements.
Provide comprehensive legal advice to executive leadership on various issues, including corporate governance, intellectual property, data privacy, compliance, and commercial agreements.
Monitor and evaluate emerging regulations affecting AI technologies and ensure company practices are compliant with applicable laws.
Identify potential legal risks and develop strategies to mitigate them, while fostering a culture of compliance within the organization.
Manage and oversee any legal disputes, working with external partners as necessary to resolve issues efficiently and effectively.
Collaborate with various departments to develop, implement, and review company policies that promote ethical standards and compliance with legal requirements.
Build AI-native legal processes and workflows.
How to Apply
Please submit your application in English, our working language at Lovable.
We're committed to fair and equal treatment for all candidates. If you're interested, apply via our careers portal
