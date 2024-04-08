Head of Legal -Volvo Battery Mariestad
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Make us transform!
The world is transforming to sustainable solutions, the transport industry is transforming accordingly, and we, the Volvo Group is taking the lead.
To meet the growing demand for battery electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines, the Volvo Group has initiated the process to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells in Sweden.
We will be able to build on a strong heritage and world-class competence in advanced, high-volume manufacturing, while having access to Sweden's rich supply of fossil free energy.
Scouting for talent - We are now starting to build the team. You will be one important contributor and a vital part of co-creating our workplace. We truly believe that we are better and stronger together as a team and including diverse perspectives in our ways of working is more fun and more powerful.
You will be a vital part of driving the transformation, you will explore and a lot of time out of the box. We offer a dynamic and international work environment. A work environment where we help each other out, explore together, and constantly learn. An environment where you have a possibility to grow as a human and professionally.
Partnership is the new leadership, therefore we foresee us joining up with partners that brings a lot of competence but also shares the values of Volvo Group. Volvo stands for safety, quality, and environmental care, in combination with the culture we aspire for - customer success, trust, passion, change and performance.
The journey towards the worlds greatest and greenest battery cell production could be your Journey!
What will you do?
You will be responsible for leading and driving the legal and compliance aspects in establishing our Battery Cell production in Mariestad. You will provide high quality legal advice, agreement drafting, negotiation support, trainings and guidelines to the organization. You are also expected to participate in strategy formulation, business decisions and contribute to the overall success of the Battery Cell production. You will cooperate with inhouse as well as external lawyers. You will also foster a culture in line with Volvo Group values and principles.
Who are you?
* Master of Laws and a minimum 8 years of relevant professional experience.
* Excellent analytical skills and ability to apply relevant legal, compliance and commercial aspects.
* Strong personal credibility and integrity.
* Experience in project management and of providing advice to senior management.
* Strong business acumen.
* Experience in the following areas; real estate, construction, environmental, sustainability, energy, contract drafting and competition law.
* A can-do mindset with high drive and energy. Strong creative problem-solving abilities and communication skills.
* Proficiency in both written and oral English and Swedish is required.
* A positive, proactive and curious mindset.
* A teamplayer with a genuine interest in being part of the green transformation and sustainable development.
Ready for your next move?
You are most welcome to contact us if you are curious and want to know more:
CPM, Fredrik Agelen, Volvo Battery Mariestad, tel +46 739024028
SVP Legal & General Counsel Group Trucks Operation, Josefin Engblom tel +46 -765537339
Head of People & Culture , Volvo Battery Mariestad, Nina Werthén Öhman, tel +46 - 765535823
Last day to send in your application is April 22
