Head of Last Mile
2022-12-23
At Airmee, we're working hard to create the best delivery experience in the world and optimize logistics to make it more efficient and environmentally sustainable. Speed & Quality is what makes us the highest rating delivery service in the Nordics and we are looking for a Head of Last Mile to make sure that we always deliver on that promise.
Airmee is one of Europe's fastest growing logistics startups transforming last-mile delivery, backed by some of Sweden's biggest investors and entrepreneurs. We help e-commerce by leveraging machine learning and powerful proprietary research-based technology to provide convenient and fast e-commerce deliveries.
If you are data driven and enjoy working in an entrepreneurial and rapidly-evolving environment, this role is for you.
Our Logistics Workflow consists of two components; Production & Last Mile. Our production team ensures that the customer's goods are transported and sorted to the right place at the right time, so that the Last Mile can perform the delivery on time, every time. All Airmee's transports are carried out by subcontracted carriers. As Head of Last Mile you will be responsible for Carrier Management, Courier Management and Dispatch.
As Head of Last Mile you will be accountable for its metrics, process and systems as well as the full range of levers to measure and improve our productivity and quality on route. You will be responsible for developing our operative metrics related to productivity targets, cost per unit, and quality.
As a fully operational leader, you're expected to provide the team with the tools needed for success while driving improvements in productivity and quality through data-driven initiatives and analytical problem-solving.
This role requires that you stay connected to the details and keep a skeptical mindset when metrics and anecdotes differ. You will dive deep into data to identify problems, understand root cause, develop preventative measures and reporting structure to follow-up and minimize impact.
This role requires cross-functional collaboration primarily with Production, Product, Operations Solutions & Operations Development. Like all roles at Airmee, this is a very hands-on role focused solely on execution.
What are we looking for?
You are a data-driven individual that measures success based on predefined metrics. Although understanding data is a must, it cannot be done without a touch in reality. At Airmee, we don't do analysis for the sake of it. We analyze to inform our actions that guide our day to day work.
You cannot be a stranger to operating in fast-moving environments. Airmee's high performance bar requires that you are self-motivated, always aiming towards tangible targets. At Airmee, you will spend considerably more time doing the hands-on work than defining visions and making high-level plans.
A successful candidate will be an analytical, resourceful, goal-oriented doer with the ability to work independently under time constraints to meet deadlines.
What will you be doing?
• Drive improvements in productivity, cost and quality through data driven initiatives and analytical problem solving.
• Develop, implement and follow-up metrics for every aspect of the Last Mile (from start to end of route)
• Break down metrics & set targets for all functions & teams and develop informative reporting formats
• Ensure processes are in place for every aspect that impact Productivity & Quality
What skills and experience do you need?
• A minimum of 3 years experience in top tier consulting, strategy or operations preferably in manufacturing, process or logistics industry.
• Bachelor's degree in science/engineering, economics, finance, management, or similar field (MBA a plus)
• Experience in Product development and a technical understanding is a plus
• 1+ years of Experience in Performance metrics
• Data-driven decision mentality and sound business judgment through deep analytical thinking
• Able to balance the role of the strategist with urgency while simultaneously managing delivering results in a growing and very fast-paced environment.
• Get stuff done attitude: you are not afraid of rolling up your sleeves and getting your hands dirty
• Fluent in Swedish and English
