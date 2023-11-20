Head of IT Infrastructure
Saab is a global defense and security company operating in the field of air, land and naval defense and civil security. Now the company is in an expansion phase that will challenge all parts of the company. We are approximately 20 000 employees globally and have operations on all continents. Saab is a company where we see diversity as an asset and offer multiple opportunities for advancing in your career. By joining Saab IT, you will work in an innovative environment with many skilled colleagues, contributing towards keeping people and society safe.
Your future role
You will be a part of IT at Saab. Your role will be Head of IT Infrastructure and you will report to the Head of Enterprise IT, within Group IT - Saabs central IT department. The role is strategic/tactical and with an overarching responsibility of the delivery of all of the components within the infrastructure area such as Data Centers, Network, Storage, Compute, Virtualization, Cloud and many more.
As Head of Service Area Infrastructure, you are accountable for the Service Area Infrastructure with included services across Saab. You will lead a team of approximately 6 Service Owners (your delivery heads) and 2 Line Managers (Department Managers with 5-6 Sections Managers each below them - your Line organization of about 200 people all in all) working in a matrix setup. You and your team will be responsible for the delivery and continuous development of all services within your Service Area Infrastructure. You are also responsible for budgeting and financial reporting for the Service Area, done in cooperation with the IT Finance function.
Your main responsibilites will be:
*
Responsible for overall service level fulfilment and cost adherence for the Service Area Infrastructure
*
Make decisions related to governance within the Service Area Infrastructure and sub-services
*
Manage and prioritize projects and initiatives within the Service Area Infrastructure and sub-services
*
Manage the Service Owners and Line Managers within the Service Area Infrastructure
*
Responsible for the tactical roadmap
*
Manage and make changes within the authorized budget for the Service Area
The workplace is located in one of our locations: Järfälla, Göteborg, Linköping, Huskvarna, Malmö/Lund, Karlskoga or Karlskrona.
Your profile
We are looking for you who have the appropriate skills, experience and ability to handle the above challenges. To succeed in this role, we see that it's important that you have experience in the infrastructure area, you have a customer oriented and business-like focus, and have a good analytical ability and problem-solving mindset. You are used to, and like to work independently but are also a good team player. You understand IT Security aspects and their role in the context of IT Infrastructure. To thrive with us, you need to be service minded and like to work in an environment where conditions can change at short notice based on users' needs.
As a person, you are eager to develop and learn, are committed to work towards goals and focus on results. You are an expert in leading and developing your senior management team for infrastructure always evolving. The most important is that you have the will, interest and commitment to learn.
Requirements:
*
You are customer-focused and have the ability to see the Saab Business 's needs
*
You are interested in digital transformation and IT-trends
*
Proactive and future oriented
*
You can easily collaborate with others in a team but also work independently
*
Strong leadership skills
*
You express yourself with ease in speech and writing in Swedish and English and have good communicative skills
We do also believe that you have some of the following skills or experience:
*
You have a Master/ Bachelor of Science degree or have equivalent work experience within relevant area (Computer Science or related field)
*
Understanding of business and financial management
*
Experienced people manager
*
Deep knowledge about IT Service Management
*
Deep knowledge in Project Management
*
Experience of DevSecOps working methods
*
Knowledge in ITIL, PM3
*
Knowledge or experience of Security standards (ISO 27 000, NIST, CMMC etc.)
*
Business acumen and strategic, tactical & operational planning
*
Speak and write fluent Swedish and English
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
Read more about us here and if you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
