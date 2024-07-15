Head of Integration Competence Center
2024-07-15
About the position
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. We are on a journey of continuous growth - now looking for our next star - a Head of Integration Competence Center to Dometic Group IT.As Head of Integration Competence Center at Dometic Group, you will be responsible for translating business needs and requirements into capabilities and ways of working to support our manufacturing plants, distribution centers, and sales offices. You will play a critical role in ensuring seamless data flow, efficient application integration, and automation across our diverse business units. Your expertise will drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and enable data-driven decision-making. You will manage a small core team at Group HQ delivering support to Dometic Group and provide a competence center to our segment teams who will provide their own resources.
You will be expected to foster a collaborative, continuous improvement, and customer first mindset throughout the organization and establish partnerships throughout Dometic and with our external partners to ensure a quality result for Dometic and a positive experience for our end-users. The position reports to Global Head of Cloud & IT Operations and can be located at any Dometic location or at HQ in Stockholm, Solna Strand. Your main responsibilities
- Responsible for delivering cost-effective Integration capabilities for Dometic in accordance with IT strategy including overseeing the design, development, testing, and deployment of integrations. - Ensure timely delivery of integration projects, meeting quality standards and business expectations. - Develop and maintain the integration strategy. - Design integrations based on business requirements and integration strategy. - Collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders to define integration requirements and priorities. - Develop training programs to enhance integration skills across teams. - Collaborate with Product Owner to create and drive the roadmap/delivery plan/strategy for Integrations in line with Group and Segment strategies. - Ensure that operations and services meet the needs of the business, simplify/streamline processes, and create a culture of continuous improvement as related to integrations. - Responsible for lifecycle management of solutions and services within Integration service domain.
What do we offer?
You are offered an interesting role in a dynamic, fast paced and global environment with great opportunities to grow and take on new challenges. The growth at Dometic is continuous - which gives you great possibilities to evolve with the company.
A suitable background would be a minimum of 5 years' experience from delivering integrations, preferably supporting manufacturing organizations - as well as the following qualifications and experiences:
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent. - Integration architect experience using Azure. - Experience working with Dell Boomi is beneficial. - Experience or certification in ITIL and/or Agile based environments or ways of working is also a plus. - Fluent in English, speaking and writing, including the ability to explain technologies to business leaders and communicate business needs to technical teams.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess the following skills, competencies & characteristics:
- You are a strong teamplayer with good collaboration skills and can bring a team together. - You have a natural understanding of how systems interconnect. - You can easily translate business requirements into IT deliveries. - You can communicate with stakeholders at all levels. - You dare to challenge and are results oriented. - You are a self-starter with a high level of motivation and drive. - You are a problem solver and a doer - you have the ability to see things from a high level perspective as well as executing at an operational level. - Finally, Dometic is a fast paced and dynamic company - this is an environment you know that you thrive in!
And of course - our Core Values
To thrive and succeed in this role, you understand the importance of our core values - Together We build our future, We play to win, We embrace change and We walk the talk; these values reflect the heart and soul of Dometic and they define what it takes to work here and how we do things.
Dometic operates with a 4+1 policy, 4 days per week in the office and the possibility to work 1 day per week remotely. We see the social aspect of being in the office, meeting colleagues, having short coffee break interactions or a quick face to face meeting as key to success as we become more productive and fast paced in terms of problem solving, learning, cross functional collaboration and not the least in a way to have fun at work!
Are you our next star? Then we would love to see your application. Selection is being made on a running basis, though due to summer holidays you can expect feedback mid/end August. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Karin Fryklund, Talent acquisition Manager, at karin.fryklund@dometic.com
and for questions regarding the position, contact Rob Flores, Head of Cloud & IT Operations at rob.flores@dometic.com
In this recruitment, personality and logical test will be used as part of the process.
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, and Other Applications. Dometic employs approximately 8.000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 27.8 billion (USD 2.6 billion) in 2023 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Ersättning
