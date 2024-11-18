Head of Industrial Development
2024-11-18
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
, Köping
, Flen
, Örebro
, Sollentuna
With more than 200 years of history, we are building the world we want to live in not just for our generation, but also for many generations to come. Here is your opportunity to help us shape the next 200 years and more.
Ready for the next move?
At Volvo CE we are proud to be a truly global company with a strong Swedish heritage - people in every corner of the world makes us unique and binds us together in a way no other company in our industry can do. We are committed to our customers success, owners, society and to one another. This is why we passionately contribute to society's prosperity and sustainable development, reducing the climate footprint and use of resources.
The Head of Industrial Development will be at the forefront of our strategy implementation, leading in alignment with our values and ensuring that all voices and perspectives are heard and acknowledged
Our proposition to you is a unique opportunity in a world leading business environment with a diverse and dynamic culture whilst acknowledging your life cycle needs.
About us
Volvo Construction Equipment products are produced, sold and supported around the world. We work together across functions to always put customers in the centre of our decisions and strive to achieve best in class performance.
In this role, you will work with leaders and co-workers with a growth mindset and who are always looking to find better ways of working together. As a part of the senior operations leadership team, and the many more teams you will be part of, you will experience a culture driven by the will to continuously improve our contribution to the value chain and deliver the brand's promise of safety, quality and environmentally friendly solutions through innovation.
We are engaged and skilled, and we expect the same from you.
About the role
The Head of Industrial Development will be a member of the Volvo CE Operations leadership team, which is responsible for all aspects of industrial operations in Volvo CE around the world.
The Head of Industrial Development is a highly cross-functional role, working closely with all parts of the company and stakeholders. You will identify the right strategies and deliver the best results by taking an end-to-end business perspective. This role requires collaboration with global functions and all other sites to deliver the best business results for Volvo CE.
Building and sustaining the long-term capability of the individuals and teams you work with will be a key objective. You will be expected to create a working environment that fosters diversity, inclusion and the involvement of all employees. This role involves developing a leadership culture focused on collaboration, supporting the development of all employees to help them achieve their best.
Key responsibilities and expected outcomes.
Develop effective and sustainable industrial strategies that contribute to the VCE business targets and ambitions.
Bring forward business cases and realistic, actionable plans to support effective decision making and secure long-term results.
Ensure all strategies and plans are fully aligned and anchored across all functions and stakeholders.
Develop compelling plans and communication strategies that motivate employees to be part of the change and drive for results.
Design, build and lead effective team and governance structures to deliver the objectives that have been agreed,
Secure that all policy, regulatory and compliance requirements are met wherever we operate in the world.
Drive the deployment of Volvo CE's philosophy and principles (flow, continuous improvement, perform and develop) within the team as well as cross-functionally, with a true belief in people's capacity and willingness to contribute and be involved.
As a senior and experienced leader in the business, be able and ready to act on behalf on the executive management team to drive and support critical projects as required.
Ideal experience
15+ years of business and operations leadership experience with a strong end-to-end business understanding.
Experience of developing effective business and operational strategies that are fully aligned with business goals.
Successful track record of planning and implementing major change management projects across multiple sites and functions.
Proven to be highly adaptable to changing situations and able to find solutions.
A strong leader with a successful track record of building organizational capabilities. Can demonstrate success in building successful organizations with capable and resilient teams and individuals.
Extensive knowledge of processes relevant to construction equipment production and business operations.
Used to working effectively in a multicultural, cross-functional international organization. Global experience is essential.
High level of English language capability is essential, along with the ability to communicate effectively across all levels of company.
Interested? We can't wait to meet you and are very much looking forward to seeing your application! Curious about anything? Don't hesitate to contact me on kamel.sid@volvo.com
Kamel Sid
