Head of HR & Internal Communications - Tool Flow Solutions
2024-05-30
Do you want to play a key part in building and contributing to a great workplace culture in an innovative and dynamic environment? We're looking for an agile and engaging leader to become our Head of Human Resources and Internal Communications at Tool Flow Solutions.
Some words about the division
Our newly established Tool Flow Solutions division, part of Sandvik Machining Solutions, comprises around 150 employees and two brands: CRIBWISE and TDM Systems. We act in a fast-paced software business, have a strong focus on growth and aim at becoming a world leader within our domain. Welcome to Sandvik!
Your mission
In this position, you're responsible for supporting the transformation from existing organizations to a modern, agile and high performing organization. This means developing and implementing an organization-wide people strategy that aligns with our vision and current and long-term business objectives. This includes responsibility for people, culture, HR policies, change management and compliance - ensuring that all HR activities and programs are implemented in accordance with our strategy.
You're also responsible for ensuring effective internal communication within our organization where you design communication channels and tools to facilitate transparent and timely communication. Collaboration with department heads to ensure alignment between internal messaging and organizational goals is very important. To promote dialogue and engagement within our organization, you organize and facilitate company-wide meetings, town halls and focus groups.
Included in your mission:
Develop, implement and secure follow through on the measures and activities needed to develop a culture of a high performing organization.
Act as a change agent, support and coach managers in driving change by offering expertise and tools.
Lead the design and implementation of agile team structures and processes to enhance organizational agility, responsiveness, and innovation.
Communicate HR strategy initiatives and process updates to managers and employees.
Create and distribute announcements to keep employees informed about company news, policies, and initiatives.
You report to the President of Tool Flow Solutions and are an active member of our management team. You're also a member of Sandvik Machining Solutions' HR management team and get great opportunities for collaboration across Sandvik Group. The location for this role is Stockholm, Sweden. Since we're a global business, travel is a natural part of the role as well efficient digital collaboration across time zones, in order to keep a strong presence across our organization.
Your background and character
When it comes to background, you have a relevant university degree, or similar qualification, combined with several years' experience in designing and implementing HR strategy in a global organization. We also see that you need experience in people management and from managing organizational change as well as staff and career development. Your background includes working with senior management in delivering HR outcomes aligned with strategic goals and proven ability to deliver effective communication. Knowledge in software businesses is beneficial. Acting in a truly global organization, you need the ability to work effectively within, and report to, a matrix organization. Naturally, your English skills are excellent, verbally and in writing.
Yes, your background is important, but we're equally passionate about your personality. You're a good listener, a committed doer and an exceptional communicator - someone who easily interacts, builds trust and always leaves a positive impact. This includes the ability to effectively negotiate and influence with all levels of staff and management and manage conflicting priorities. With your problem-solving ability, you show the way, deliver results and encourage improvements. Acting as a role model in relation to people management is in your DNA, and you take pride in bringing an inclusive perspective where differences are both considered and valued. At the end of the day, you inspire us to be an employer of choice!
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. We invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Gabriella Huss, Executive Talent Acquisition Expert, gabriella.huss@sandvik.com
We have already decided on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Hiring Manager
Oskar Edqvist, President of Tool Flow Solutions
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 66 59
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
How to apply
Please send us your application through our application system as soon as possible and no later than June 16th, 2024. Job ID: R0067818. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail.
Our recruitment process is open and fair - we welcome all applicants and evaluate every unique application in line with the specified requirements profile, to find the best match for the position. To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2023, sales were approximately 49 billion SEK with about 20,300 employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
