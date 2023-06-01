Head of HR
2023-06-01
WIBE is an established brand for Cable Support since 1929 and has for the last two years created a stand-alone complete business with around 300 employees in 10 countries. Join us for a challenging journey to further develop ourselves in the best interest of our customers.
Head of HR - Wibe Group
Are you driven and an organized HR-person with good communication skills that wants to be a part of the "new" Wibe Group? Do you want to work in an international environment where we are aiming for strong continued growth? Then this is your chance!
We are now looking for a Head of HR that want to lead and develop Wibe Group HR initiatives on both strategic and operational levels in respect of business objectives and employee lifecycle journey. You will support the organization in professional execution of all HR related issues in 10 countries. You will have clear mandate to work according to best practice and with full compliance with local regulations.
Main tasks will be:
Lead different HR projects in Wibe Group
Developing and implementing HR policies and tools
Supporting strategic objectives
Hiring staff and negotiating employment agreements
Ensuring compliance with laws and regulations
Managing staff wellness and performance reviews
Handling employee benefits
Designing and directing training programs
Lead the implementation of a new HRM-system
You will report to the CEO and is a member of Wibe Group management team.
Education and Experience
Minimum a bachelor's degree in human resources management, or related field
• 5 years of HR related experiences in an industrial international environment
Excellent communication skills
Strong people skills
Good computer literacy
Excellent knowledge of labor laws and regulations
Experience from implementation of new HRM-system
Exceptional verbal and written communication skills in English; Swedish. Other additional European languages are a plus
You act with integrity and always with a long-term perspective. We think you're a good team-player and want to share your experience and knowledge with your colleagues. You have excellent interpersonal skills and want to build long-term relationships with many different stakeholders.
What Wibe Group can offer you
Wibe Group is a fast moving and flat organization with a true entrepreneurial spirit and strong values. We offer you a dynamic position with a vast level of freedom and you will be fully empowered to make strategic and tactical decisions. You will be leading the Human resources team with two business partners, report to CEO and be a member of the management team. Wibe Group offer career relocation support for the partner of new employee via Rekryteringslots.
Additional Information
Location: Mora
Schedule: Full-time
We collaborate with Hansson & Partners.
Apply at www.hanssonpartners.com
no later than August 20, 2023.
For more information contact
Martin Ogemar, +46 72 237 21 30. martin@hnpar.com
Anna Hansson, +46 70 695 64 63, anna@hnpar.com
