Head of Group Business Control
Aira Group AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aira Group AB i Stockholm
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
In this role you will play a central role in shaping the financial foundation of a fast-growing and ambitious organization. With responsibility for long-term financial planning and short-term forecasting, you will be a key driver of strategic decision-making. You will support and lead dialogues with both internal and external stakeholders, creating relevant and impactful analysis and presentation material.
You will take full ownership of reporting to management, the board, and investors, ensuring clear and strategic financial communication at every level.
You'll be the go-to expert for financial guidance within the organization, working closely with country finance directors to ensure a consistent and effective reporting structure. The role reports directly to the Group CFO and offers a unique opportunity to make a real impact in a dynamic, international environment.
What you'll be doing
Lead a structured controlling and financial review process, tracking operational and financial performance across the group's business areas (e.g. Monthly Business Reviews - MBR)
Take full responsibility of reporting to management, the board, and investors.
Continuously improve the financial infrastructure, including ERP data structures, master data, and mappings to enhance financial and operational analysis.
Maintain and improve Aira's financial tools and Power BI reports to support both group-wide and local-level analysis.
Drive and own long-term financial planning (e.g. budget process) and shorter-term forecasts
Drive and support dialogue with internal and external stakeholders enabling relevant analysis and presentation material
Be the go-to-person relating to financial guidance and support for internal stakeholders
Ensure an effective and consistent reporting structure together with the country finance directors
Reporting to Group CFO
What you'll bring to the role
At least 7 years working experience in a business or financial control position, preferably on Group level.
Experience from and thrive in a fast paced and dynamic business environment, preferably in a senior environment
Strong understanding and experience of corporate financials
Track record of driving financial process improvements
Passionate about change management, result oriented, highly analytical, highly organized, collaborative and with a keen eye for details
Strong ability to influence cross-functional teams and key stakeholders and comfortably working with senior management
Strong communication skills with an ability to work with key stakeholders on all levels
Genuine interest in simplifying numbers and messaging to create maximum impact
Fluent in spoken and written English
Academic degree (MBA, master's degree in finance/ accounting or equivalent)
Experience in Power BI and Microsoft Dynamics (F&O) is meriting
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan and Odenplan stations just a few minutes walk away.
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aira Group AB
(org.nr 559352-3649), https://www.airahome.com/ Arbetsplats
Aira Kontakt
Åsa Lögdberg asa.logdberg@airahome.com Jobbnummer
9328365